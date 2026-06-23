Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta
27m

How the fuck did this absurd jackass get a security clearance? Any security clearance.

Reply
Share
14 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
30m

OT: Trump met with the head of the Smithsonian to criticize him for "excessive wokeness," but forgot the purpose of the meeting, instead rambling about chandeliers and renaming airports after himself.

https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/2026/06/trump-bunch-smithsonian/687660/

Reply
Share
6 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture