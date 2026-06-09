Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7h

Apparently Harry caught a mouse last night, dropped it on the bed while I was half sleep, chased it around the end of the bed and then into the bathroom.

I think the mouse is long gone, but Harry is a very determined cat and is going to stay in the bathroom for a long time, he did come out to grab some breakfast, get some water and use the litter box, but right back on duty after. He is my very good boy protecting us.

UPDATE:

The tiny little mouse is still in the radiator, I can see with a flashlight and I do not know how to get it out.

Ok, got Harry out of the bathroom then got the mouse to leave the radiator and run behind the cabinet under the sink where there are holes in the wall for it to escape.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-273199644?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Lil Snot's avatar
Lil Snot
7h

Am working a 15 hour shift staffing the polls for my town's budget referendum. Just finished hour 10. I am SO fucking bored I am losing my marbles!

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