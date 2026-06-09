Donald Trump is back in Washington DC after a night of breathing on New York City’s basketball team and making it lose, while an entire crowd of New Yorkers screamed at him to tell them how much they hate him.

And what’s the news today? That literally everyone may hate Bill Pulte, Trump’s choice to go after his enemies as Tulsi Gabbard’s (acting) replacement at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, so much that he might have to pick a new DNI altogether. Pulte is the guy they call “Little Trump,” because he’s just as much of a loser as Trump! (Just as ugly too, look at that square head. There seems to be a strong correlation between white men being sad MAGA creeps with Daddy issues and their heads having corners. We’re just saying. It’s not right.)

The headline in Semafor this morning was that behind the scenes lots of Republicans want Pulte — who currently also is rubbing his butthole all over the leadership positions at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac — to GTFO out of contention for the DNI job. Democrats in Congress are going to block votes to extend the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), because hello, those are some pretty awesome spy powers to hand over to a little fuckwitted bitch like Bill Pulte.

And apparently nobody on Capitol Hill loves him enough to fight for him!

“Democrats are not going to vote to pass 702 until he’s withdrawn,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “And we need that done. That’s 60% of the president’s daily brief is materials generated by FISA 702. So the stalemate needs to be broken.”

Haha, John Cornyn, Donald Trump is not capable of reading or absorbing the daily brief, hahaha.

Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Semafor that “This problem was created by the White House” and “Nothing has changed about Mr. Pulte’s qualifications.”

As of this morning’s update, Senate Majority Leader John Thune was being described in Semafor as “unsure” of the status of Pulte’s nomination. Real vote of confidence from the man of the president’s party who runs the Senate!

All the news articles we have read are similarly bereft of supportive words for Pulte from any elected Republicans, if that tells you anything about how well this is going for Dear Leader.

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Now The Hill is adding more color from Thune, suggesting that Pulte really may have to waddle his prehensile tail right the fuck on outta here. Thune told reporters today that he’s talking to the White House about a permanent nominee for the DNI position, which would seem to suggest the possibility of a (more) serious person being chosen, so that they could skip this “acting” rigamarole altogether. Then Democrats could vote to reapprove FISA and Republicans who all hate Pulte anyway wouldn’t have to deal with this latest headache from Trump, and the Senate could go back to its normal state of affairs, where the president’s nominees are the regular kinds of traitor buffoons, but eight Democratic senators vote for them anyway, due to being cowards.

Thune didn’t say quite all that, we are just fabulous at reading between the lines.

“I have not talked to the president but I’ve been in contact with somebody over there who cares a lot about this,” Thune told reporters Tuesday. “I think they’re weighing seriously a long-term pick,” he said.

As we already explained.

Mark Warner also had more words about where Democrats stand on all this:

“Nobody needs to tell me how important [Section] 702 is but I also know that someone who doesn’t even meet the basic qualifications of the law to be director of national intelligence shouldn’t be put in that position, particularly when he’s got a history of taking and weaponizing confidential information[.]”

Ah but see that is exactly why Trump wants Bill Pulte in there.

When Trump nominated Pulte, he said this scab-eating oaf “has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America.” But it’s important to remember that when Trump says things like that he doesn’t mean he’s under the mistaken impression that Pulte is actually qualified for the role for which he was chosen. Get a grip, that’s stupid.

Trump has shown us over and over again that, like all autocrats, dictators, and kings (at least those who aren’t just ceremonial), Trump believes he is literally the state. So when he says Pulte has “deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America,” he doesn’t mean America’s most sensitive intelligence. He has so little regard for that, he steals it and puts it in the bathroom next to where Eric shits at Mar-a-Lago.

For Trump, the nation’s most sensitive matters, the things that require the most care, are going after Trump’s own enemies, the people who have hurt his thin-skinned feelings and tried to force him to face accountability. And that is what Bill Pulte has been doing for Trump with his skullfucked efforts to find every person on Trump’s enemies list guilty of “mortgage fraud.”

To Trump, “intelligence” is literally just intel on his enemies. And Pulte has a raging stiffy for going after Trump’s enemies.

Men like Trump and Pulte and Kash Patel and Pete Hegseth and Todd Blanche, they exist so far below the levels of expertise and competence — not to mention true masculine strength — required for the actual job descriptions of the positions they hold. Trump is far too venal and stupid and consumed by apparent dementia to even be able to conceive of what a clever or wise director of national intelligence is actually supposed to do. (Or an attorney general or Defense secretary or FBI director.)

Hell, the main thing he’s said he wants Pulte to do at ODNI is fire people. He thinks it’s full of Obama and Biden people AKA the Deep State. Whatever, dude.

Point is, all Trump sees is that Pulte has his lipstick permanently distended for whatever Daddy wants, and when Daddy is mad at somebody, Pulte’s lipstick is too.

Unfortunately he’s a really weak dictator, and he just might be about to lose his big bouncing baby dipshit DNI pick because Democrats won’t vote to reauthorize a spy law and there’s not a damn Republican on Capitol Hill who gives enough of a fuck to fight for Daddy’s pick.

Bless all their hearts.

OPEN THREAD.

[Semafor / The Hill]

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