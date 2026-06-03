Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Fuck you AI moderator!

AI tries to steal my art and now it wants to take away the joy I get from smashing trolls?

Fuck no!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
39m

Allow me to toot my horn because I am back on the Rising Bestsellers list in Art & Illustration.

And yes there is a certain amount of bullshit around it and yes I am pissed off at Substack right now but I am on the list at #67 and it hits that spot in the brain that feeds on that kind of thing.

This never lasts long so I enjoy the buzz, like a tasty joint, then move on.

https://substack.com/leaderboard/15417/rising

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