New Year's Day Wonkette Movie Matinee: Trading Places
'Just be yourself, sir. Whatever happens, they can't take that away from you.'
Having your life flipped upside down and needing to adapt to survive happens to people all the time. The difference in Trading Places is it’s orchestrated by two disgustingly rich brothers who use people as pawns to entertain themselves.
Randolph and Mortimer Duke, owners of a Philadelphia brokerage firm, argue over whether a person’s success is a matter of nature or of nurture. These are miserly, racist men who place a bet to settle their argument, smiling gleefully as they make their demented plans.
They have chosen their pawns, Louis Winthorpe III and Billy Ray Valentine. Using their obscene wealth and power they take everything from their employee Louis and give it to a man they deem a criminal, Billy Ray. Setting up Louis as a thief and handing Billy Ray wealth and power, the wager starts.
Billy Ray and Winthorpe’s sudden life shifts throw them both for a loop, but as clarity about the truth of their situation is revealed to them, they take the fight to the offenders. Randolph and Mortimer’s own wickedness could answer their brotherly debate, but these are not the kind of men who are introspective.
Humans tend to not always fit so easily into the boxes they are given. The simplistic views of humanity that the Duke brothers hold may be their undoing. They do not understand that we are complex creatures with our own dreams. Dreams that may not be what others define as success.
Spoilers ahead.
With help from Ophelia, a woman who knows her own worth, and Winthorpe’s servant Coleman, the men must come together to make things right for all four of them. A complicated scheme comes together on the trading floor of the stock exchange. With short sells and orange juice futures, this game of numbers must be played perfectly and our heroes are just the men to do it. Trading Places give us the satisfaction of the moneyed bad guys getting their just desserts, and it’s not the tasty Crepes Suzette that Coleman has flambéed for Winthorpe. A happy ending I hope to see more of!
A scene with young Al Franken and a gorilla does not age at all well.
Trading Places stars Eddie Murphy, Dan Ackroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Ameche, Ralph Bellamy, Denholm Elliott, and Kelly Curtis. Directed by John Landis.
Trading Places is available with subscription on Paramount+, AMC+ and Philo. $3.99 in the usual places.
According to John Landis, Jamie Lee Curtis was a hard sell to Paramount, because she had only done horror films and wasn't known for comedy. But he admitted her willingness to perform topless helped change executives' minds at Paramount after they saw a photo of her in a bikini. They felt that would help sell the movie. Jamie Lee Curtis told People magazine that she felt “embarrassed” going nude for “Trading Places” when she was 21 years old. Curtis starred as a call girl in the John Landis-directed 1983 comedy opposite Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy. Curtis appears topless in the film. But at 50 she posed topless for the cover of AARP magazine and people lost their minds. (from her Instagram) https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn7kGlEvFAC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
In a 1990 interview, Jamie Lee Curtis originally said she didn't regret appearing topless in this movie. "My breasts are beautiful, and I gotta tell you, they've gotten a lot of attention for what is relatively short screen time." she told the Chicago Tribune. "I make no excuses and have no regrets for my past work in films. I'm very proud of the work I did in 'Trading Places'. And if my breasts have become the topic of dinner conversation at frat houses, God bless 'em." But in an interview with People magazine in 2022, she admitted she did have regrets, "Did I like doing it? No. Did I feel embarrassed that I was doing it? Yes. Did I look OK? Yeah. Did I know what I was doing? Yeah. Did I like it? No. Was I doing it because it was the job? Yes."
John Landis directed Eddie Murphy in this movie, as well as Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) and Coming to America (1988). The two were close friends as a result of all of this, though Landis resented that Murphy did not support him while he was still embroiled in the Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) movie manslaughter case against him. Landis wanted Murphy to testify as a character witness on his behalf, or at least show up in trial as a show of support, but he refused. Murphy said the following about the conflict with Landis in a recent Playboy interview: "As it turned out, John always resented that I hadn't gone to his "Twilight Zone" trial. I never knew that; I thought we were cool. But he'd been harboring it for a year. Every now and then, he would make little remarks, like, 'You didn't help me out; you don't realize how close I was to going to jail.' I never paid any mind." Murphy goes on to subtly indict Landis in the accident, or at least assign him some of the blame, in the interview: "I don't want to say who was guilty or who was innocent. But if you're directing a movie and two kids get their heads chopped off at twelve o'clock at night when there ain't supposed to be kids working, and you said, 'Action!' then you have some sort of responsibility. So my principles wouldn't let me go down there and sit in court. That's just the way I am."