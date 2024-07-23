Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Nancy Pelosi, previously seen suggesting an Oprah open convention, has endorsed. Damn, ma’am, took you a minute! (Twitter) That leaves the rest of us whistling and looking at our man Barack.

The New York Times op ed panel rates various Democrats — yes, on Monday, July 22, after 147 Democrats including every possible opponent had already endorsed Kamala Harris — on an “exciting” and “electable” scale. Madam Vice President Harris, at whom a grateful nation had just thrown one hundred million dollars in one night, rates an average 4.6 electable and a 5.7 exciting. No, not out of five and six respectively — out of 10. The New York Times has got to stop smoking crack, and Pamela Paul, specifically, is an insane person and presumably racist. Seriously, read down and see what excites her. (No, being “excited” by Wes Moore doesn’t get you not-racist points, everybody wants to bang Wes Moore.) (Non-NYT Archive link)

Whoosh whoosh Obama’s time machine whoosh.

Tiedrich on everyone who can fuck off to Fuckoffistan (surprise, it is everyone). (Tiedrich)

Garrett Bucks has a host of midwestern white men from which Kamala may choose, including this guy, who has a hat. (White Pages)

But why doesn’t Kamala have biological chiiiiildren said JD Vance last week. Fuck you is why, says this lady. Fuck you. (MomLeft)

Learn more (or anything!) about Curtis Yarvin, JD Vance’s guiding light. Hint it is gross and he loves slavery! (Vox)

Remember when Vance said people should stay in unhappy marriages even if they were violent? Vice remembers. So does Amanda Marcotte at Salon!

Ted Cruz was a piece of shit liar at the RNC, and Radley Balko has thoughts (and stats!). (MSNBC)

Yes yes, this is a fabulous idea with no downside, they should continue to do this, yes. Trump campaign outsourcing GOTV straight to Charlie Kirk’s pocket. (Washington Monthly)

Speaking of grifts, DANG this SF aquarium nonprofit CEO, although maybe it reads more as mania than grift, still DANG. Every paragraph a banger! (I also have spent $268,000 of your $$$ on travel to the Caribbean. I also have done … other stuff too.) (SF Chron, via Archive)

This (artist’s rendition of the) tree that will bear 40 fruits is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. (Smithsonian mag)

