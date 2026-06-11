Wonkette

Wonkette

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Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
2h

The rage I feel listening to any man talk about abortion is incandescent. Also, raise your hand if you know that fetal "age" is measured from date of last period, so any super-regular woman taking a pregnancy test a week after a "missed" period IS ALREADY 5 WEEKS ALONG. What's the over/under on percentage of anti-abortionists who do not know this? 80%?

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Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
2h

It’s worth noting that Republicans are not expected to moderate on anything ever.

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