Last weekend, Republican Tommy Tuberville, a sitting US senator, delivered this racist rant to a receptive crowd in Nevada:

Some people say [Democrats are] soft on crime. No, they're not soft on crime. They're pro crime! They want crime because they want to take over what you've got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think that the people who do the crime are owed that. Bullshit!

Republicans openly spouting racist rhetoric is a major story, but just a few days later, the New York Times published another “Republicans reach out to minorities” article, complete with the photo of a Black Republican candidate hugging a Latino voter. Yeah, it’s all the United Colors of Benetton over there.

PREVIOUSLY:

GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville Doing Racist 'Birth Of A Nation'-Style Rants At Trump Rallies Now

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Bigoted POS, Part 6,325



“House Republicans have dozens of candidates of color on the ballot in November. That was no accident, GOP officials say. https: //t.co/s3V3hclPgk” — The New York Times (@The New York Times) 1665522024

The Times suggests that House Republicans are on a “path to diversity,” but how many burning crosses do you have to dodge or, worse, outright ignore while on that path?

The pictured Republican above is Wesley Hunt, who is set to win election in Texas this year and exponentially increase the number of Black Republican House members from two to three. A few more election cycles like this and their carpool will need a minivan.

From the Times:

The lineup of Republican candidates is historic — 32 Latinos, 22 Black candidates, 11 Asian Americans and two Native Americans, according to the National Republican Congressional Committee. (Of those candidates, four identify as more than one race.) Many of them are long shots in heavily Democratic districts, but with so few Republicans of color now in Congress, the party’s complexion will almost certainly look different next year.

The “complexion” of the Republican Party next year will likely become a deeper shade of treason. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene frequently invokes the racist white replacement theory during public speeches. Leadership mostly shrugged when she attended a known white nationalist’s event. Rep. Lauren Boebert has repeatedly “joked” that her Muslim colleague, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, was a suicide bomber. There is an entire white nationalist wing of the party, and it’s growing. This is not a party that legitimately seeks diversity, either in its caucus or the entire US electorate. Republicans consistently work to reduce the political power of minorities and obstruct their access to the ballot box .

The Times' Jonathan Weisman does think it’s “remarkable” that these few POC Republican candidates are running when some of the party’s "white lawmakers have ratcheted up racist language or lines of attack." Remarkable is certainly a word he could’ve used.

The 2022 candidates do not want such issues to derail their groundbreaking runs. After watching the comments from Ms. Greene and Mr. Tuberville, Anna Paulina Luna, a Latina favored to win a House seat in Florida, responded carefully but did not condemn them, instead saying, “Establishment Democrats are exploiting illegals as political currency.”

Oh, Anna Paulina Luna referred to her fellow humans on this planet as “illegals.” Maybe Greene and Boebert will let her sit with them in the House cafeteria. She goes on:

"Many times, illegal immigrants are employed under the table. Many Americans are not offered fair wages because some choose to pay illegals under the table at lower cost,” she said, continuing,

Go sell that a Sanders rally, sister. You can deport every illegal immigrant in the country and that won’t result in higher wages for anyone. That’s not a realistic goal from a political party with members who want to kill the minimum wage. Luna is out of her mind if she thinks that Greene gives a damn about fair wages when she claims at an Arizona rally , "Joe Biden's 5 million illegal aliens are on the verge of replacing you — replacing your jobs and replacing your kids in school and coming from all over the world. They're also replacing your culture, and that's not great for America.”

The media enabled Republicans’ diversity ruse in 2020, when they were hyping up their own ”Squad” of Republican women of color, but Reps. Nicole Malliotakis or Victoria Spartz aren’t bringing down the house at CPAC.

The scam worked though. The 14 House Republicans who flipped seats from Democrats in 2020 were all women or a candidate of color. But before their seats were even warm, most wound up joining the effort to overturn the 2020 election and suppress the voice of voters of color. That’s not diversity. That’s a tragedy.

[ New York Times ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?