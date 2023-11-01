Discover more from Wonkette
“Jeepers creepers,” said the Newsmax host named Chris Plante about this week’s Hallowe’en event at the White House.
Then he played a video that showed that while President Joe Biden was giving out candy, he pretended to eat a fake ice cream cone, he coughed on his hand and he sniffed a kid. (They don’t know if he sniffed a kid, because you couldn’t see. Maybe he was doing SECRET LAPTOP HANDOFF to a kid.)
Also at one point Joe Biden was “startled,” and then he dropped a candy. Can we even trust a president who dropped a candy? First they are dropping a candy, next they are dropping America’s nuclear secrets in their bags and taking them to Mar-a-Lago and then giving them to Australians and fuck knows who else, wait that’s Donald Trump.
“Biden’s bizarre behavior,” the chyron said.
But more bizarre in the eyes of Plante was Dr. “DOCTOR” Jill Biden, the first lady, even weirder than noted startled candy dropper Joe Biden. She had of course made the odd sartorial choice to dress up as Hitler, replete with the traditional Hitler kitty nose and whiskers.
CHRIS PLANTE: Dr. Jill Biden — for Halloween, she was a doctor. And for Halloween, Joe Biden was president of the United States. Dr. Jill, actually, was dressed up like a cat, like she's a 17-year-old high school girl, or something. And they put the makeup, like, the cat mouth on her. A lot of people thought it looked like a Hitler mustache.
“A lot of people thought it looked like a Hitler mustache,” Plante said, expressing the interesting thoughts of maybe some inbred Newsmax staffers who work on his show.
“A lot of people think you are Dr. Jill Biden the Hallowe’en Cat,” likewise said all the Germans, in 1933, to Hitler.
“They put the makeup, like, the cat mouth on her,” Plante said, describing the mysterious act of getting your face painted for Hallowe’en.
“Like she’s a 17-year-old high school girl,” Plante said, expressing the common truth that only teenagers dress up like cats. (It’s so the communal high school classroom litterbox will invite them in, and not reject them.)
“For Halloween, Joe Biden was president of the United States,” said Plante, because he’s paid to continue perpetuating Donald Trump’s Big Lie for the MAGA pigfucks at home who legitimately and sadly still can’t accept that Trump is the most laughed-at and hated man in the world, and that Biden beat the living shit out of him from the basement, and it was easy.
“Dr. Jill Biden — for Halloween, she was a doctor,” said Plante, because he’s a sexist little white milquetoast piece of shit who feels threatened by women who are smarter than he is, even if their degrees are in woke fields like education.
Good talk, Newsmax.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Matt and Mercedes Schlapp were also on the panel commenting, because we guess Newsmax has so little dignity that they’re still willing to have that couple come on TV together even as dudes continue to come forward with their stories of the times they wished Matt Schlapp hadn’t touched their cocks.
Anything else we need to talk about here? Nah?
Cool, OPEN THREAD.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Newsmax So Mad Jill Biden Wore Kitty Cat Nose For Hallowe’en, LIKE HITLER.
You libs just don't know when to quit, do you? Well - Ken Buck and Kay Granger do!
You see, they both announced they weren't going to run for re-election today, Nov. 1. You might ask - is there a Q delta for that?
Oh yes, there IS a Q delta for that! (For those who are blissfully ignorant, a "Q delta" is when something happens on the anniversary of a Q drop, and that something seems to line up with what Q said in that drop.)
The QAnon Cretins will show you that on 11/1/17, Q said "Any person making statements they will not be seeking re-election was put in submission". Ergo ipso facto and vini vidi veci - checkmate, libs!
Not to be outdone in the craziness, today Beady-Eyed Dan Scavino posted a 24-second fly-by video over the Finger Lakes, set to a snippet of GnR's "November Rain". First of all - 24 seconds, libs! Which means patriots take control in 2024, obvs. Also, as "CaptAmerica17" reminds us, the Fingers Lakes are notorious for sex trafficking - something Jim Carrey FAILED TO MENTION when he was on "The Office" that one time. (No word on this from CaptAmericas 1 - 16.)
Second, "NOVEMBER Rain". It's NOVEMBER now, libs. "Many will fall in the Fall" - Q, probably. Plus, we are only two days away from 11/3. I don't know what that means but the QAnon Cretins do. Probably another delta of some kind, but you can be sure it's also checkmate, libs!
If all that doesn't convince you that you libs have been checkmated, then consider this: the Marines just cancelled the 248th Marine Ball due to "unforeseen operational commitments". Which clearly means they're going to be busy rounding up all you libs and putting you in Patriot Re-Education Camps. It's habbening!!!1!!11!
What's that? It wasn't THE Marine Ball that was cancelled, just some party for the brass? Quit injecting facts into this, libs!
“Zo? I go as the Kitty-Kat fur de Halloweenisch!”
“Jawohl, mein fuhrer! Ist es Unglaublich!”
“ Unglaublich?”
“ Attraktiv.”
“Danke. Purr! Ha ha ha!”
“Excuse, bitte.” Walks to office. Picks up phone. “Gerhardt? No moves on the Eastern Front! None! Not at least for the next 24 hours.”