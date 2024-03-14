We wanted to highlight this before we get too far out from former special counsel Robert Hur’s slimy testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. You want to discuss moldy, disgusting, senile things God clearly has forgotten to throw away from the back of the fridge? Let’s talk Newt Gingrich.

Last seen on Wonkette declaring that the conspiracy theories Fox News has been making up about Michelle Obama becoming the Democratic nominee are crazy because she’s too “racially intense” for the position, Gingrich weighed in this week on Joe Biden and his mental fitness, and oh boy.

See if you can identify the wee problem with Newt Gingrich’s “defense” of why what Donald Trump did with classified documents is OK, whereas what Biden did is not:

“Hur is describing the Joe Biden in New Hampshire. He’s describing a person who can’t remember anything, and he’s describing a person who has had a lifetime of mishandling secrets which is why I think it’s as important to go after the length of time that Biden has mishandled secrets, the number of places they were,” argued Gingrich. “I mean, you can argue that Trump shouldn’t have had them in Mar-a-Lago under lock and key, but at least he knew what he was doing. In the case of Biden, he says, ‘Gee, I didn’t know they were there. I didn’t understand this-.'”

We’re not even going to spend time with Gingrich’s brain-addled lies about who had what where, because we all know Trump’s stolen classified documents were next to the shitter and in his personal office and on the stage in the ballroom and wherever he illegally directed his minions to move them. Did he even really ever give back all the state secrets he stole? We’re let’s call it skeptical.

We’d rather just laugh at how Gingrich’s argument appears to be that Biden’s so senile he can’t even form criminal intent, unlike Donald Trump. “At least he knew what he was doing.” Bless his heart, Newt thinks he’s helping.

Can you lock somebody up in Guantanamo based on Newt Gingrich accidentally confessing to their crimes on their behalf, or do we still have to wait for Special Counsel Jack Smith to work his case through the system (and hopefully get that idiot judge who thinks she’s Trump’s personal concierge removed somehow)?

Even Dana Perino, that paragon of journalistic competence, was like whaaaaaaaa?

“But isn’t that the issue then, which is intent?” inquired anchor Dana Perino.

But Newt was stickin’ with it! He likes presidents who are fully aware they are stealing state secrets and betraying the United States of America. Unlike that Joe Biden, guffaw! Biden just had some classified documents related to his previous decades in elected office that accidentally ended up in some boxes in the garage! And he gave them back after his own team discovered them! Like some pussy! Ha ha!

“We don’t know what his [Biden’s] intent is because I am not sure he is mentally competent enough to have an intent,” replied Gingrich, bringing the conversation back around to Biden. “That’s the whole point. You’re dealing with a guy who’s so lax, so out of touch with reality, and so easily makes up things that you have no idea what his intent was, and neither does he. If he can’t remember when he was vice president, he probably can’t remember what his intent was.”

Ha ha! Biden so senile he can’t even actively steal America’s secrets for reasons we still don’t understand! Unlike my fellow pile of decaying dogshit Donald Trump!

Something something “with friends like Newt Gingrich, who needs enemies” something something the end.

