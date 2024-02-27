The rightwing derangement over Michelle Obama and the non-possibility of her swooping in to take over the presidential race from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continues apace. There’s zero indication of this happening, and all evidence points in the opposite direction, but that’s OK, we’re talking about Republicans. A lot of these people believe the Illuminati Clintons use secret codes on the labels of frozen pizza to conceal their child sex trafficking in plain sight. They believe Taylor Swift was manufactured in a Pentagon lab. They believe children who identify as “Furbies” are demanding to pee in litterboxes at school. They’re not great thinkers.

They’re fucking this chicken ridiculously hard, to the point that even Karl Rove is telling Fox News to knock it off. But they’re not going to knock it off. Just last week, CPAC held a panel entirely based on their sick Caucasian autoerotic fantasies about Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris having a “catfight” over who gets to be President Ex Machina when it’s time to dispose of Old Senile Joe. (Who showed up on Seth Meyers last night, and he wasn’t even senile. Huh.)

Now we have decomposing hemorrhoid Newt Gingrich’s entry into the Michelle Obama contest. Surprise, it’s viciously racist!

His partner in crime was Sean Hannity, on Hannity’s radio show yesterday, and their editorial position was that it’s crazy how “people” — their own friends and colleagues — are saying Michelle Obama is going to run. Just crazy! These two are the voices of reason, and here’s why:

NEWT GINGRICH: There's so much stuff wrong in California, the Newsom, if he ever gets genuinely looked at by the national media, will disintegrate, and Michelle's not going to run. I mean, you know — SEAN HANNITY: I don't see it either, but so many people seem to think that's a possibility. I don't see it.

They just don’t see it. Smart people who haven’t even been recently attacked from above by pianos are saying this, people like Monica Crowley, but they just don’t see it.

GINGRICH: Well, first of all, she's more radical than Barack, and she's more, racially intense than Barack.

She’s just extremely intensely BLACK. Saith Newt Gingrich, who is extremely intensely white.

And that’s saying a lot, considering how Newt Gingrich’s genre of people spent Barack Obama’s entire presidency telling us Obama was a Manchurian Muslim candidate who was secretly born in Indonesian Kenyastan.

Michelle? More “racially intense” than THAT!

So anyway, Newt Gingrich is the emaciated corpse of a white supremacist and …

GINGRICH: And she can't explain the amount of money they've got, the size of their mansion.

Does she somehow have a harder time explaining the size of her mansion than Donald Trump does, when he’s explaining the square footage of his Trump Tower attic lair to the New York tax man? Just curious.

GINGRICH: I mean, you know, they managed for eight years to live out a myth that was a lie, that they were really normal everyday people, but they're not.

Eat your mashed up peas and carrots, grandpa, nobody’s coming to visit today.

GINGRICH: And they're both radicals, but she's — much like Hillary is much more radical than Bill Clinton, Michelle is more radical than Barack. And that — that would not work very well in a national campaign. So, I mean, I think they're basically stuck.

The Democrats are “stuck” because Michelle is more “radical” (he means Black) than Barack, and this is the delusional fantasy Republicans are masturbating about this week.

You know, when there are political narratives out there, it can be useful to look at who is propagating them and why. Republicans on Fox News like Gingrich are pushing these narratives about the Democrats desperately looking for alternative candidates even harder than the lazy Beltway media that failed to learn how to do any journalism in horse-race school. Why?

Meanwhile, the presumptive Republican candidate, Donald Trump the Anointed and 91 Times Indicted, is consistently losing fully 40 percent or more of the support from his own party in the primaries we’re having so far.

And again, that guy is indicted on 91 felony charges, and a number of them are likely to go to trial before the election!

And yet we don’t hear any fantasy-fapping about who the Republicans are going to swap out at the last minute, and whether it’s just a dildo mold of Hitler’s wang with a smiley face drawn on the head.

It’s all so very odd.

