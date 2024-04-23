Donald Trump showed up this morning for court and immediately started lying and saying the police had shut down all the streets, which is why none of his protesters were showing up for him. Sadly, no. Everything is open. It’s just that nobody cares enough about him to show up.

Inside the courthouse today, Judge Juan Merchan will decide what kind of penalties Trump should face, so far, for his constant violations of his gag order, including his verbal attacks on witnesses like Michael Cohen. By the time you read this, Merchan might have yeeted Trump into the sun, or given him a stern talking-to, or somewhere in between. (Here’s a Twitter thread with the latest. UPDATE: Merchan is reserving his decision on this for now. He was appalled by Trump lawyer Todd Blanche’s idiot-ass behavior this morning. Hit that thread and this link for a full summary.)

But leaking colostomy bag Newt Gingrich was terrified on a whole different level for Trump last night on Fox News. He’s just really scared Merchan is going to put Trump in jail, like a civil rights worker in Mississippi in the 1960s! Isn’t Trump always reminding you of one of them?

By the way, note how Newt is having this meltdown on the left side of the screen while Fox News plays footage of the protests at Columbia University and elsewhere on the right. Whatever you think about those protests, we can all agree that Fox News is jerking itself RAW airing that fear footage for its viewers.

Newt transcript below!

NEWT GINGRICH: Let me tell you, I am deeply worried that tomorrow, a totally corrupt judge and a totally corrupt district attorney are going to try to put a former president of the United States, candidate of his party, and front-runner in the polls in jail.

He’s a common criminal defendant. None of those other words matter, Newt can and should go fuck himself.

Now, I think this is so horrendous that there has to be some way to reach out to the Supreme Court.

Newt Gingrich would like special privileges for the white supremacist hog he worships, noted.

This is literally like some of the civil rights workers in Mississippi in the 1960s.

Literally please elaborate.

The New York system is now so deeply corrupted and it's so bitterly, deeply anti-Trump. The absurdity of the judge's daughter, who made millions and millions of dollars doing anti-Trump politics, and the judge would like us to believe, much like Joe Biden, he had no idea what his children were doing?

Words words words words words, signifying nothing. A feeble, impotent man, defending one of his own rotting kind. Eat shit.

I mean the whole thing frankly resembles On the Waterfront, Stanley Kubrick's brilliant film.

Does it, though?

This is about corruption. It has nothing to do with honesty, and what worries me is it's a genuine threat to Donald Trump. I mean, I think any step that would put him close to a New York prison is an extraordinarily dangerous step and I would hope that there's some legal way to block it and make sure that it never happens, because the thugs he's dealing with are totally out of control, have total contempt for the rule of law, and frankly are unworthy of being in the offices they hold.

Aw. Watching Trump being held accountable is really hurting guys like Newt Gingrich. That’s fun. And it’s only just begun. And we all get to watch.

In related news, screaming insurrectionist Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Alex Jones’s very normal InfoWars news program on Monday, whereupon she calmly asserted that Democrats are doing all these rigged trials to Trump because they want him “murdered somewhere in jail.”

Nope, she’s not wilding out, not at all:

“And the Democrats aren’t sorry about it,” Greene said. “They aren’t gonna back off of what they are doing. They literally want him dead.” “Bennie Thompson introduced a bill to take away his Secret Service protection,” she added, referring to Rep. Bennie Thompson’s (D-MS) proposed DISGRACED Former Protectees Act that would remove Secret Service protection for felons. “That’s how serious they are,” Greene continued. “They want President Trump dead. They want to lock him up in jail for the rest of his life, so that he dies in jail, and they want to take away his Secret Service protection so that he is murdered somewhere in jail, possibly.”

Yep, she’s having a normal one just like Newt.

Bless all their hearts, really, God bless ‘em.

[Media Matters / Daily Beast]

