SethTriggs
34m

So glad to see Wes Moore getting some flowers too, it's been hard finding commentary on him. Also good to see them step up and not cede the airwaves to Newsom.

In addition, it is important to note that the pricktator is specifically attacking cities with Black leadership that are opposed to him. Note he's not attacking Eric Adams or waving a bloody shirt about him; he's going to be joined in the fight against Mamdani.

4 replies
Being released
29m

I live in Baltimore and I was murdered twice last week, three times today in fact.

7 replies
