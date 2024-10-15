Well fiddledeeFUCK!

Some nice news! In Fulton County, Georgia, Judge Robert McBurney has ruled that county election boards are required by law to certify elections by November 12 at 5 p.m., and can’t delay certifying because they’re dicking around trying to investigate things on their own, like a bunch of Scooby Doos.

And McBurney had a spanking for the election-deniers who are trying to screw around. In polite judge language, of course!

[T]he certainty of the electoral process that these laws have long brought to Georgia’s voters has begun to unravel as key participants in the State’s election management system have increasingly sought to impose their own rules and approaches that are either inconsistent with or flatly contrary to the letter of these laws. This case involves one of those instances.

And he added for good measure:

[If] election superintendents were, as Plaintiff urges, free to play investigator, prosecutor, jury, and judge and so — because of a unilateral determination of error or fraud — refuse to certify election results, Georgia voters would be silenced. Our Constitution and our Election Code do not allow for that to happen.

Consider yourselves McBURNED!

Also happening today, Judge McBurney will be considering the new rule from the MAGA-controlled state elections board that requires a byzantine hand-count of ballots, plus five other new rules that they just passed, requiring poll watching in tabulation areas, reconciliation of ballot counts, and public posting of the number of early and absentee voters.

This flurry of new rules are the handiwork of three MAGA election judges backed by the Election Integrity Network, led by Cleta Mitchell. Mitchell is such a close personal friend of former president Crime Boss that she was on that perfect phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he pathetically begged the state to “find” him those 11,780 votes and got caught on tape. OOPS!

In 2022 a grand jury recommended she be prosecuted for her part in that attempted election-interfuckulence, and for whatever reason the state declined. So Mitchell failed upwards and got fundie funding from Ziklag, a bunch of rich Christian dominionists who aspire to take over America by whatever means necessary. All Americans are equal under the law, they think, and that is unfair! Christians and their feelings should be more equal, by which they mean superior to all of you vergogna-soaked beasts of the field!

So Mitchell and friends have been coordinating with election-denier types in elections offices all over the country, trying to find ways to monkeywrench things under the guise of imaginary “fraud.” But not today! Hope they’re mad.

Early voting started today in Georgia, by the way. And one Christian made it to the polls at age 100! Sweet old Jimmy Carter.

And yes, you goths, his vote will still count even if he dies before election day. Every state is different on this, but due to its privacy rules, Georgia cannot go back in and yoink a person’s ballot, just because they happened to die. Hope he doesn’t! Seeing a Black lady getting elected will surely tickle him to no end.

[Julie Adams v. Fulton County]

Share

Donate one time