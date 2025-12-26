Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thank You For Trying's avatar
Thank You For Trying
5h

"It was a lovely day and people deserved to just enjoy it."

This is the correct answer. Nicely done hero guy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
43m

I'm experimenting with "cocktail air" for a margarita at Hemingway's. (Yes. I'm making air. For a cocktail.) It's a sucrose ester foam flavored with sea salt and agave to float on top of a standard margarita - sort of a sophisticated salted rim. 90% there, I just need to nail a few details. Debating on flavoring the air with Tajin, lime juice, or triple sec. Might keep it super simple. Yes, this will be an article eventually.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
833 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture