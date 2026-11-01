How adorable is this? A baby lovey and baby Vans crocheted by Lurking for the dick jokes.

Lots Of Puppies Nice Times!

In Marietta, Georgia, VEG ER for Pets (their Bark Blog has lots of helpful general info) were preparing to spay a rescue dog when they discovered she was already pregnant. As they got ready to deliver maybe five puppies, they got surprising news, that number needed to multiplied by three. This mama had 15 puppies ready to be born. This was going to be a birth that would require many helpers, more puppies than the vets and their staff could handle. So they reached out to the community for help and three firefighters stepped up. As the puppies were born the crew of helpers warmed the newborns and cleared their airways. Without the firefighters’ help not all of the little fuzzballs might have survived.

One lucky little girl got to keep one of doggos that their dad helped deliver.

Photo credit Cobb County FD. Brian Powell, Damien Whitehead and Chris Newman and some adorable pups.

Thank you to Sarah E. for this story.

Wonkers’ Nice Times!

From Sadly Practical: “Several years ago, before Covid, I sang with my local Threshold Choir, which sings for people on hospice or in transition. I had a little plastic folding stool so I always had a place to sit in a hospital room or elsewhere at bedside. Sometime around five years ago I lost my folding stool. I assumed it had gotten left somewhere, or my partner had used it too close to the alley where things are left for free and taken before trash day, or it had ended up somewhere inaccessible in my basement mess. This was sad, as I was disinclined to buy another, but I moved on. Oh well. Last weekend, when I was putting my coat and bag away in the closet at my volunteer job, there was a little stool just like that in the closet. “Aw,” I thought, “Cool, someone donated one and we took it for customers who need a temporary seat.” I flipped it around so I could see the manufacturer and maybe order a new one. There, on the bottom of the seat, was my last name and “Threshold Choir,” in my own handwriting. I don’t remember bringing it there, although I was scheduled to volunteer right before we closed for an extended period of time because of Covid. We have seats enough for volunteers, I’m not sure why I would have brought it. And I guess I could have donated it by accident and someone noticed it listed my name and stuck it in the closet. But I have volunteered there since 2019 and never noticed it in the closet before. Magic, that was. I’ve missed having that seat for so long, and there mine was, nowhere it ought to have been, waiting for me. Feels hopeful, I guess, something lost being found.”

From Chino Cherokee: “I’ve been unemployed and unable to find a job for over three years. I was hired this week to work at a really cool place with really cool people. FUCKING NICE TIME!!!!!!! I’ve really struggled with depression and a negative self image, but today, I couldn’t be any more proud of myself!”

WonkPets’ Nice Times!

From January Claire it’s Linus!

From Hamilton and the Crew it’s Simba, Li’l Feller (with Lewis who is the smol one), Lewis, and Clark.

From TheHeroOfCanton it’s Wee Sammy, Missy, Joey, Izzy, and Jasper.

Since we just had Halloween let’s have some costumed critters’ videos, there’s mostly dogs, some pigs, some goats and a couple cats. The cats don’t seem to be enjoying any of it, go figure!

Funny Commercial Nice Times!

Where’s the beef?

Clara Peller was a manicurist who at the age of 82 found sudden fame with those three words. Clara was born in 1902 in Tsarist Russia and at the age of four she came with her family to the United States, finding a home in Chicago. When she was 20 she became a manicurist. After marrying, having two kids and getting divorced, she kept on making nails pretty for most of her life.

Then at the age of 80 she got a job as a temp manicurist for a TV commercial and she probably didn’t think it would be life changing. But she was noticed for her gruff voice and take no shit attitude which earned her a contract with the ad agency. In 1984 the Wendy’s commercial and Clara got the country’s attention, she went viral before going viral was a thing.

Walter Mondale even used the line against Gary Hart (starts at 2:30 in the video) in the 1984 fight for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Random Recommends!

For this weekend’s Random Recommends! we’re going WOKE! with Stanley Kubrick’s seminal anti-war drama 1959’s Paths of Glory. (Based on a book by Humphrey Cobb, Bookshop link here.) Arguably Kubrick’s most humane film (let’s be honest, the man wasn’t known for his warmth), Paths of Glory refuses to entertain any semblance of happy endings or offer any last-minute reprieves. Watching the injustice and inhumanity on display makes your blood boil (as it should!) and its effectiveness is a testament both to Kubrick’s talent as a filmmaker and Kirk Douglas’s fiery performance as Colonel Dax. Available for free with ads on Tubi, YouTube, Pluto TV and Fandango. Available with subscription on MUBI. $3.99 to $5.99 in the other places.

The song referenced in today’s Nice Times title is Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper. The video below is from her Live… at Last concert, recorded in 2004 at NYC’s The Town Hall. The entire concert is wonderful, and I happen to be a friend of one of the performers. Deni Bonet is a skilled electric violinist and singer and I was her cat-sitter back in NYC when we were neighbors.

Deni put out some great solo work, this is my favorite, Palisades.

We finish with a musical radio recommendation from our departed friend Furry Caterwauling. On Sundays from 4-6pm CDT get your Mambo on with Chicago radio station WDCB 90.9. This is the kind music that makes you want to move.

Next week I will have a Nice Times interview with a woman I think you are going to love. It is great story with a fun connection to the olden days of Wonkette and a little bit of sticking it to the man for extra fun. I will also have an update on my first Nice Times interview with Stu & Kathy and their devoted attention to caring for a local park. It’s a good thing!

Please send Nice Times suggestions, personal nice times, pet pics (with names!), and original art to ziggywiggynicetimes@gmail.com. It can be all levels of Nice Times! As you can see Nice Times is a community project, keep sending your suggestions. Be sure to include your screen name so I can give you credit! Thank you.

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