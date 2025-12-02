Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

We got a few inches of fresh snow last night so today was the day for me to get out to the park and photograph the beauty with my camera.

https://open.substack.com/pub/ziggywiggy/p/a-walk-in-a-snowy-park?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
2h

In More Positive News

The insulin pump is in place and seems to be working well. A little too well this evening, perhaps. I've been told it will take the algorithm some time to learn how my bloodsugars respond to my meals and insulin doses, so for now I've got to carefully log every carbohydrate I'm eating and leave the pump to do its thing without interruption as much as possible.

Not having to get my insulin pen out and inject for every meal and then again before bed is going to take some getting used to. And don't even get me started on how I'm going to sleep without accidentally dislodging the cannula (I roll).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
1066 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture