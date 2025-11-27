Wonkette

Chicken ate my Ballot
1h

I came home after being away for three days unexpectedly,

and my three oldest cats that generally all snuggle together

were all showing signs of distress.

You see they didn’t know what was going on for three whole days

And that’s a lot for a for a little

kitty in kitty days.

So while I was away,

they threw Paws at each other because the stress got to them.

And mommy wasn’t there

to intervene.

We’re back to normal now understanding that sometimes these things happen

even when we love our brothers

and sisters.

Kitty treats, lots of wet food and sharing a warm electric blanket most definitelyhelp.

My message to you, dear Wonks is

We’re gonna get through this we’re gonna get through this together

and we’re not going to leave anybody behind.

Reach out to somebody you love today and tell them how much they mean to you.

Peace out and happy turkey day

❤️love Chickenz

Babe Paley
1h

I have to get moving. But first! I couldn’t be more thankful for all of you. You share my fears and successes and you make me laugh and let me share your sorrows. You reach out when I am sad, and let us comfort you. I feel less alone and I hope you do too, because you are. Thank you for sharing pieces of your lives. You inspire me.

And our writers—you inform me, and teach with humor and grace and with anger or sadness when needed.

I love you all very much.

