No One's Wasting Good Drugs On Your Kids, No Matter How Awesome Their Costume Is
Wonkette end of day roundup!
It’s still Halloween, but I spent today in preparations for a Dickensian Christmas (a theatrical production at Portland Playhouse, that is). My son’s playing Tiny Tim, and I’m staying out of his way.
You remember our spooky Tabs?
You know you’re in for some quality stupid when Laura Ingraham teams up with special guest dummy Raymond Arroyo.
OMG JOE BIDEN IS MAKING UP NAMES FOR TELESCOPES NOW! OH HE ISN’T? WE STAND CORRECTED THEN! HA, HA, HA!
House Republicans are leveraging the Israel-Hamas war to defend tax cheats.
Guess who’s still in Congress?
Guess who has ideas about the Israel-Hamas war? They are stupid ideas.
Vivek Ramaswamy Just Finished 'Game Of Thrones' Marathon, Now Has Genius Ideas For Israel-Hamas War
The Maine shooter never should have had access to guns, but we keep saying this.
Maine Shooter's Family, Army Reserve Unit Told Police He Was Losing It And Had Guns. Odd How Nothing Came Of That.
Lemonade shouldn’t be lethal.
Sara sends us out with some Halloween goodness.
Happy anniversary to me!
