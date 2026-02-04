Wonkette

ziggywiggy
1h

I had a good day. Went roller skating in the morning and I am getting much better, today for the first time I had to skate around slower skaters.

My usual trek is around the outer edge so I can grab onto the rail if I lose my balance. But a man was helping a woman just beginning on skates and they were slower than me (a first!) So I had to give up my comfort zone and move towards the middle (no rail!) And I fucking did it. The owner of the rink was behind me and watching (she has been great at encouraging me) and as she passed me, she was cheering me, "woo hoo, go speed racer! I saw you go around, yay!"

I replied how happy I was that she had seen that.

I had a goal of 10 laps and I did 11 with only 2 grabs on the rail. I'm getting better and I can feel it.

Then a friend introduced me to amazing Indian food, which I had avoided, I don't like hot spicy, but I was ready to go wild and try mild spicy. I had butter chicken and loved it.

I'm 62 and have been experiencing life in new ways since getting out of NYC. Things that you'd think as you get older you'd give up on. Nah, I am going to be one of those olds that learns to surf at 80.

ziggywiggy
2hEdited

Open Thread Chat. My favorite Olympic sport. Cat curling.

https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/9a66b9a8-36b2-4707-8bc0-98a7e99ebde2

