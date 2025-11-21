The regime of President Donald J. Trump has but one essential command: Reject the evidence of your eyes and ears! And all of that is swell free speech for him and his government, or The New York Times or media outlets downplaying Trump’s lawlessness to avoid becoming a target. But there’s one place where lying one’s ass off does not pay, and that is in a court of law. Especially when it comes to judges and grand juries in blue cities and states like Chicago, Maryland, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Portland, where citizens on grand juries have zero interest in helping enable government goons even on their best days.

Here is but a smattering of the humiliations the regime has suffered in courts just recently!

Lindsey Halligan, Esq.

On Tuesday we wrote about how it sounds like Lindsey Halligan, the failed beauty queen who has never prosecuted a case before, had botched the indictment of James Comey a dozen ways to Sunday under the tutelage of Todd Blanche and Pam Bondi. Did we say ONE indictment, there were at least two indictment forms submitted by Halligan: one with three counts and one with two counts, both with the same case number and signed by the foreperson. And possibly even a third with no counts that she did not submit? It is confusing. But according to Assistant US Attorney Tyler Lemons, and confirmed by Halligan herself in court, the full grand jury never saw the form that Halligan said was the correct one.

GIRL, YOU IN TROUBLE.

Then Thursday the DOJ reversed itself and filed a document titled “Government’s Notice Correcting the Record” claiming that the full jury DID SO see the indictment Halligan turned in. Hot mess!

After some squeezing in court Tuesday, Lemons broke down and admitted that he had seen a detailed memo from the original, now-departed prosecutors advising against prosecuting Comey, after saying that Todd Blanche’s office had forbidden him to tell a judge if any such a memo had ever even existed.

And not even touching on the whole vindictive prosecution part, starting with Trump screaming on his web site that PAM should appoint Lindsey Halligan to prosecute Comey and Letitia James or else his credibility was in trouble, LOL. Or how the DOJ went through Comey’s lawyer’s files without a warrant, fishing for anything to use.

Or how Halligan very likely was not legally appointed in the first place. Or how the statute of limitations to indict Comey ended on September 30! There are so many issues that US District Judge Michael Nachmanoff is still trying to figure out what to say and typing it all up, but it does not bode well for the LOCK HIM UP.

Ed Martin and Bill Pulte

According to MS Now, a federal grand jury in Maryland is investigating whether Federal Housing Finance Agency director scrappin’ Bill Pulte and three-jobs Weaponization Czar Ed Martin illegally shared sensitive grand jury information with unauthorized people, and the FBI has asked witnesses to turn over records and interviewed them about people who may have presented themselves as federal investigators working on behalf of Pulte or Martin to dig through files on Letitia James or Adam Schiff without warrants. But all of this is being overseen by Deputy AG Todd Blanche, so probably we will never hear about it ever again.

Not until James’s trial, anyway.

Chariness in Chicago

Over and over DHS agents keep getting caught in lies that they are valiant victims, and priests, journalists, and people honking their car horns and filming are the real aggressors, and that agents had no choice but to heroically ram their cars, gas, pepper-ball and shoot them with bullets, for safety.

Commander Gregory Bovino, the Cotton Hill of Customs and Border Patrol, departed Chicago for Charlotte, but not before leading his goons to violate the restraining order Judge Sara Ellis had entered within days, plaintiffs claim, pepper-spraying a one-year-old in the face, and then later flash-banging crowds who came out to protest, claiming they had been shot at. And they claimed they arrested a guy who was the shooter, but two weeks on there is still no name for him.

Now a three-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has stayed that restraining order as overbroad. So guess the gassings will continue until Chicago embraces its gassers as liberators.

But charges against Marimar Martinez and Anthony Ruiz have been dropped. Martinez was the woman shot five times by agent Charles Exum, who claimed she’d brandished a gun and sideswiped his Tahoe. But what do you know, even though Exum drove the SUV all the way to Maine to get the damage buffed out before defense lawyers had a chance to examine it closely, video surfaced showing that it was actually Exum who hit Martinez. And Martinez never brandished a gun, though she had a legal one in her purse. Also there was no “convoy” of 10 cars boxing DHS agents in. And it did not help that Exum crowed proudly about the shooting in texts to his friend.

“I fired 5 rounds and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book boys.” And, “I’m up for another round of ‘fuck around and find out’.”

But when the judge ordered the government to turn over the rest of Exum’s un-redacted texts to the defense, the government decided to drop those charges like a hot buttered noodle instead. One can only imagine what other sentiments and self-incriminating evidence Exum put in writing that we haven’t seen!

Hope those two sue.

Shooting up LA

And let us not forget Southern California, where DHS has been wilding out the longest.

Carlos Jimenez, a US citizen shot in the back by DHS agents after telling them to not deploy gas around a school bus stop where kids would soon be arriving, disputes DHS’s claim that they shot him because they worried he was going to back over them. Will there be body camera footage?

Jimenez was the second man shot by DHS agents in SoCal in nine days at the end of October, and the third in California since the invasion. The second was TikToker Carlitos Ricardo Parias, AKA Richard LA, who agents claimed had rammed their cars. Agents shot, hitting Parias in the elbow and also one of their own in the hand. Because safety!

And in August, federal agents shot into a car with a family in it in San Bernardino during an immigration stop after refusing to identify themselves. DHS claims that the truck tried to flee, but video does not show that.

And two other men have died trying to flee DHS in California, and also a man in Virginia. And unmarked agent convoys have been ramming cars all over, and targeting in particular people who have been speaking out against them.

What should you do when ICE comes to your town? Get a whistle and alert neighbors with three short bursts! Record everything, write down any identification numbers or license plates you see (good luck!). Try to get names of the people who are being taken away. And use your free speech, if you dare. Swarming and shaming does seem to sometimes get them to skitter off.

But do not touch the goons! They are untrained, they have zero moral compass, and they have a commander-in-chief screaming that they haven’t gone hard enough and he wants them to go even harder. They would love to have an excuse to do more gassing and shooting and fire up those sniper weapons they have on the roof of their ICE prisons.

Don’t give them an excuse!

We digressed! This was supposed to be about legal stupid, so here is one more: SUPERDUPERLAWYER Larry Klayman just got his law license suspended, again, this time in Florida and for two years, and was ordered to pay the Bar’s costs in the amount of $4,536.93. Womp!

So now Nancy Mace will need a new lawyer to sue the airport with. Maybe Alan Dershowitz is available!

It’s a hard-knock life for regime lawyers trying to defend this lawlessness and the government’s nonstop firehose of lies. But until Trump decides to just start executing everybody he hates for TREASON like the Supreme Court said he can do, he is going to try to use the system! And to him, what’s a few more relatively minor violations if the needle moves towards getting Trump what he wants? And if some true-believer lawyers find themselves roasted trying to go the illegal lengths to which he wants them to, that’s a sacrifice experienced-defendant Trump is willing to make.

