Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning good morning friends of aloha! We will begin by belatedly telling y’all WHERE we are having our TWO (2!) Hawaii Wonkparties oh say A WEEK FROM NOW. (Who needs to go to Hawaii? I need to go to Hawaii!) Firstly, we shall meet our Big Island buddies at the Kaleo’s in Pahoa, 15-2969 Pahoa Village Road, on Thurs., May 14, from say 5 to 8 p.m. Do you need money to join us? No. Wonkparties are always free (though sometimes they’re potluck), and MAMA’S ALWAYS BUYIN’. Then just the very next day we shall meet our Oahu ohana at Hula’s Bar and Lei Stand (heh) in Honolulu, 134 Kapahulu Ave., 2nd Floor of the Waikiki Grand Hotel, Fri., May 15, say 7-9! Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind!

Now on to our show.

I DO love illegal immigrants. I would like those drinks and that sign.

One hundred five thousand people have already voted absentee or early in person even though Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry “suspended” the congressional primaries until they can completely redraw Black people out of the maps. (Democracy Docket) The Supreme Court would have you know it is NOT being hyperpartisan just because the outcome is hyperpartisan! (Some bullshit from Alito) What kind of bullshit and lies? Aren’t you glad you’ve got Madiba Dennie to explain you? (Balls and Strikes) Here’s the ballot access rules for Louisiana. I’ve yet to see a single news story address how candidates will get on the ballot once the maps are redrawn. (Ballotpedia) Wait wait! Here’s one, asking questions about getting on the ballot to which state Secretary of State Nancy Landry’s answer is “DURRRRR DONT KNOW.” (LA Illuminator)

What to expect when you’re expecting the incoming Congress to investigate the everliving fuck out of you. (The New Republic)

His shitpile of a Liberace ballroom went from free to just a billion dollars of your tax moneys, while they cut your SNAP and gutted your Medicaid. (PBS)

Regretful Trump voters now taking their cue from Candace Owens, and not believing anybody’s shooting at Trump. Oh, “shots will be fired” indeed. (The Bulwark) Trump is Jim Jones and they all deserve it. (Paul Waldman at the Cross Section)

Trump’s also losing his war on green energy! Is there anything at which that man can’t fail? (Krugman)

A LOT of our longtime subscribers are having to cancel. If you are able and just never got around to it, we invite you to LOVE US LOVE US HALP! We have so many writers to feed and mouths to yell out of!

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Congressional Republicans want to ban DC spending its own money on HIV testing and treatment. Because they’re evil, and they suck. (Mike the Mad Biologist)

The VA investigated employees who attended vigils for their murdered colleague Alex Pretti. That’s what I call fascism! (CNN)

The little robot pal in our children’s elementary schools, helping them learn AI art slop and how to talk to nobody. (New Yorker)

WONK PARTIES AHOY!

HAWAII (May 14), HAWAII (May 15), MONTREAL (June 14), MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8), PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), AND SAN FRAN (Nov. 30): TIME TO PARTY!

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