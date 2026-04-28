Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Heh-heh-heh... 69. But like seriously, that's how old Fatou (hed gif gorilla) is this year. https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/fatou-celebrates-69

And here is your hed gif: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/72c5c87d-ac3f-4858-b59f-59ac91d22053

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

What pisses me off most about that stupid man trying to shoot the orange cancer is that it gives all kinds of ammunition to bad faith arguments about how "the left is the real Hitler." I mean, they were always going to gloss over the fact that rightwing extremists are responsible for the majority of violent politically-based actions in the US, but still... Whatever that guy thought he was going to accomplish, he fucking failed and apparently doesn't understand how martyr creation works (see Kirk, Charlie).

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