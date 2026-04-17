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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
3h

More people in the armed forces need to speak out on this. Because right now, if you're among those people, you should know Pete Hegseth HATES your ass.

I've been to prison. That is legitimately a jail lunch. Maybe a little worse. Didn't this Hegseth asshole buy a bunch of lobster recently or something on taxpayer dime?

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Fool's avatar
Fool
3h

There's an old joke. In the seventies, a US general and a Soviet general meet at some sort of conference and are having a bragging contest. The Soviet says, (supply your own accent) "Soviet soldiers are best treated army ever! Every day, every soldier gets 1,000 calories to eat!"

American general scoffs and says, "Pfft! Our soldiers get three to five thousand calories a day!"

To which the Soviet general says "Hah! Now I know you are lying capitalist! Nobody can eat that many potatoes!"

Repeat now, with the American playing the role of the Soviet and a Chinese general as the American.

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