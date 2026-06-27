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SayItWithWookies's avatar
SayItWithWookies
4h

There's an ad showing on Virginia TV stations trying to convince people that data centers really aren't as terrible as everyone thinks, which is already a losing premise. But the most striking moment is when they tout that "many data centers use almost no water -- 96% of the time!" Gee, when they put it in such a weaselly way, it just leads me to think the ad writers found a statistic that said only 4% of data center operations are devoted to cooling the facility and tried to flip that around. It's about the hinkiest ad since "better living through chemistry."

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Bradthe🤖's avatar
Bradthe🤖
1h

On my way home from the Detroit Wonkmeet. I had a great time.

It was neat to be able to put faces to ‘nyms and listen to smart people.

‘Becca took photos, which I presume will be posted at an appropriate time.

Thanks again for everyone who worked to make it a success!

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