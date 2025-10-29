Wonkette

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
43mEdited

November's movie schedule is finally done. We have 6 movies for the month (Thanksgiving matinee at 5pm ET.) I managed to find a free link for each of them. Fingers crossed they are still available in a couple weeks!

https://open.substack.com/pub/ziggywiggy/p/wonkette-movie-night-november?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

3 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
2h

I don't care who wrote this post, or even if AI wrote it, because it replaced the one with that puke-worthy picture of JD Vance as the header. Thank you for making this one the OT, and not the one with the puke-worthy picture!

3 replies
