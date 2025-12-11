Wonkette

Martini Glambassador
2h

As I think you probably have heard, I just got back from a trip to Italy. One of the places I visited was Bologna, which has a large student population (around 20% of the city) thanks to their very old and established university. I spoke with a few students there who said similar... they would love to come to the US for work, someday. But not right now. What was once the envy of the world, the US ability to attract the best and brightest minds of the world for competitive business/technology/scientific advantage, that's ruined now. Seems to me this loss will reverberate for a long time, maybe generations.

Bruce's avatar
Bruce
3h

My wife sent me an excerpt of that New Yorker article, that mentioned this:

"And thousands have been claiming German and Austrian citizenship thanks to a rule granting the designation to the descendants of Jews who were persecuted by the Nazis."

Her comment: "When the Jews flee America for Germany and Austria, it might be time to gtfo.  "

