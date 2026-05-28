Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

They’re coming after E. Jean Carroll. Protect her. (CNN)

What the fuck is even that thing on his neck? (Tiedrich)

Still have no idea why I’m paying any attention to polls, but Lucy and the Texas-shaped football is a thing that exists right now and maybe I will kick that ball! (G. Elliott Morris) It will be a hard lift for James Talarico, and here’s all the constituencies he has to put together to win. So you’re saying there’s a chance! (The New Republic)

The White House UFC fight is coming and who’s mortified? All of us? Well at least we’ve got company. (Newsweek)

Why the Trump-appointed judges ruled that the Alabama maps were too racist to live. (Status Kuo) The Court has never explained its Purcell Principle (when it’s too close to an election to change the maps) and it never will, because then a Democrat might win once accidentally. (Talking Points Memo)

A LOT of our longtime subscribers are having to cancel. If you are able and just never got around to it, we invite you to LOVE US! We have so many writers to feed and mouths to yell out of!

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Let’s meet Francesca Hong, running for governor in Wisconsin. Garrett Bucks says she’s cool! (The White Pages)

Popular Info figured out which Republican operatives are behind “Lead Left,” have we all learned our lesson about giving to scammy super-PACs yet? (Popular Info)

I don’t think Pam Bondi has cancer, and I don’t think it works like “they discover you have cancer and then fix it and then you are ‘recovering’ from cancer all within weeks,” but I am not a medical doctor, I guess. (Yahoo! News)

Speaking of, we all need to take more breaks up in here. That means you too! (This nice brain doctor lady at the Joy Reid Show)

Here, nerds, I got you a nerd thing about job training and the “everything bagel” energy plans under Biden. (Volts)

Here, nerds, I got you a NICE TIME about let’s tax the California billionaire wealth heart hug emoji! (Gift link New York Times)

Musk’s SpaceX IPO is “empty, unserious, hallucinatory” yet only borderline “dishonest.” Please, enjoy some receipts! (Prof G Media)

I’m sure the “Board of Peace” (of the action) money is going somewhere eminently legal, totally cool. (Newsbreak)

You can budget your way out of a $28 lunch, it is called pack your lunch, idiots, yes even with The Groceries being way up, Jesus. (The Play Typer Guy)

Wedding block party a fuckin GREAT IDEA. (Grand Army Gazette)

Yes I will read about the poems of the UFOlogist yes I said yes I said yes. (Poetry Foundation)

Parties upcoming! MONTREAL (June 14), JUST ADDED DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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