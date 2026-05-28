Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/mom-with-a-mustache

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/073b1ee3-fc50-4f1b-9ea3-cf99b4f3de33?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

I imagine E. Jean Carroll has a pretty solid case for eligibility in that DOJ weaponization slush fund.

Also, the asshole decided to sue the WSJ again over their story on the Epstein birthday card.

His colic must have been extra difficult last night.

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