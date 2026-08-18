Wonkette

Wonkette

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

Is it Brolly Bunny’s birthday or some fucking thing? This ENDLESS parade of assholes today…

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
1h

Honestly, Dersh has turned into nothing more than a punchline searching desperately for a joke.

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