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Wonkette

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
3h

"Or the years he spent insisting, after they were exonerated, that the Central Park/Exonerated Five were guilty" .. I don't think he's even let go of this. He doesn't let go of anything, and of course never admits fault.

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
3h

I'd be down for that . . .

Jo

@JoJoFromJerz

If Trump can seek a third term, Obama can too, right?

7:18 AM · Oct 28, 2025 · 68.9K Views

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