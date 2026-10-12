Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
4h

Calling this place a banana republic is an insult to bananas everywhere.

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
4h

John Pfaff

@johnpfaff.bsky.social

I would love, absolutely love, at least one prominent contender for the Dem POTUS nomination in 2028 to start threatening this now.

"Trump is right that lying on immigration forms is a serious offense.

Here are the people my DOJ will investigate on Day 1: Musk, Melania, etc."

Put fear in them NOW.

Kevin M. Kruse

@kevinmkruse.bsky.social

· 1h

Looking forward to the same scrutiny being impartially applied to Elon Musk and Melania Trump, whose immigration documents are much much worse than anything alleged about Omar's father

12:35 PM · Oct 12, 2026

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