Well, just about all Donald Trump’s little House Republican bitches — looking right at you, Derrick Van Orden! — caved, and Trump’s and the Republicans’ most coordinated assault on the American people so far is one step closer to being law. House Republicans advanced the great big evil bill in the dead of night, by the weakest of margins. As of this writing Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is using what’s called his “magic minute” to delay a vote, but when he stops, they’re headed toward a final vote. Unless something wild and crazy happens, it should pass.

UPDATE 11 a.m. eastern: Since Hakeem is still going we’ll add that stream here.

Because of what Republicans are doing right now, this morning, countless Americans will die, which is pretty much the running theme of this regime.

Wonkette will surely have more on the late-night maneuvers and machinations that led us here — for now Jake Sherman’s Twitter is fine — but there were some moments last night that should drive home for innocent Americans what this bill is really about, what an active role Republicans clearly want to take in killing the American people. We wrote early this year, in so many words, that all groups of three or more Republicans should at all times be treated like they’re active Nazi sleeper cells, and that assessment just gets truer every day.

Two are also a threat. Or one.

The moments we’re talking about from last night happened on White House Chief Nazi Stephen Miller’s Twitter account.

You see, Donald Trump may be too senile to even know what’s in his stupid fucking Big Beautiful Bill — he reportedly didn’t even know as late as yesterday that it massacres Medicaid for fun and sport — but the last few days some powerful Republicans’ masks have really begun to slip, and the blood has appeared between their fangs as they quiver in anticipation of what for many of them is the real deal here, the $171 billion in the bill set aside for immigration enforcement, AKA to turn Trump’s and Stephen Miller’s secret police/Gestapo program into something literally larger than the Marine Corps and most nations’ militaries.

Perspective:

This writer wrote the other night on Bluesky a TRULY STARTLING HYPOTHESIS that’s actually just a sober assessment of the evidence, and it’s that yeah, Republicans are ready for their Final Solution for the American people who aren’t white, conservative, Nazi, etc.

For more sober evidence of that, we can just watch Stephen Miller in real time. Look at this absolute fucking sicko last night:

Miller tweeted late last night, as what we imagine was a batshit full court press from the White House was being promulgated through Trump’s chief little bitch Speaker Mike Johnson to move wayward Republicans:

BBB will liberate America from invasion. Occupied towns will be freed. Whole towns saved. The precise coalition to pass this bill only exists for a fleeting instant. And yet one or two members may tank it because the largest spending cut in history isn’t 1% percent larger? Imagine having the chance to undo years of illegal mass migration and finding some obscure reason to say no…

Uhhhhhhhh. Yeah. Don’t think this is primarily about Medicaid for the people who are really driving this. Sure, that’s icing on their rancid cake, but this is about something far more primal for the chief architects of this policy, something more racist, something more broken, something more damaged, something more genocidal. (Racist, broken, damaged and genocidal? If those aren’t the names of the four apocalyptic warts on Stephen Miller’s asshole, we’re not sure what else he’d call ‘em!)

And how does Stephen Miller spell “final solution”? With a B, a B, and another B apparently.

Those weren’t Miller’s only tweets last night, far from it. He was on a sick little spree:

That is just a sampling. If you don’t know what time it is in American history reading those tweets, then you are willfully fucking daft.

Because this is Stephen Miller last night — by most accounts probably the most powerful man in the American government right now, even acting as a shadow president behind the babbling dementia patient who serves as the face of it — leaving snail superhighways of swastika-shaped sperm with little square mustaches all over his house, he’s so close, he’s so close, his dreams of becoming American super-Hitler or better yet, Goebbels, are soooooo close, he’s going to show all the immigrants he thinks hurt him, who he blames for making him this way. At last Stephen Miller will have the last word, and nobody else will be able to laugh at him and say he looks like a 95-year-old dead person EVER AGAIN.

These are the ravings of that man, hanging upside down in his crypt in the dead of night, salivating over what he’s about to do.

Donald Trump can’t wait to build concentration camps across the country, he’s so excited about the flooded tent city full of alligators Ron DeSantis set up for him in Florida. Trump and the Instagram models who stand in front of him and pretend they’re not also Stephen Miller’s puppets are in absolute histrionics because somebody came up with an app that notifies people when Trump’s Proud Boy ICE Gestapo is nearby, and oh boy that thing could catch on like WILDFIRE. You wanna say it’s obstruction of justice, well then must also be obstruction of justice to let people know a cop’s been sighted up ahead shooting radar, hello fucking Waze, hello fucking one of the Bill of Rights all Americans cherish and take most for granted.

Here are the screenshots in our Bluesky post above. The first is from a January New York Times profile of Stephen Miller. The second is a very recent tweet from between the vice president’s couch cushions. The third is from this post on Blue Amp about Peter Thiel, Vance’s sugar daddy, saying the quiet part loud about what he and his Palantir are really up to.

Is it all coming into focus yet?

Here, how about this tweet this week from Laura Loomer, who apparently speaks and creates policy/makes HR decisions whenever she shows up to smear herself all over the White House?

Yeah, they’re not being subtle anymore, not that they ever really were. The masks are off, except for the masks the Gestapo wears so people can’t identify which enforcer kidnapped and disappeared their innocent mommy or daddy or gay hairdresser or baby with cancer.

Welcome to Stephen Miller’s America, we guess.

Democrats might want to think about something more than a strongly worded letter and a long, impressive speech on the floor of Congress.

