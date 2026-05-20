Wonkette

Wonkette

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
10mEdited

The only things missing from this document are an order that the IRS shall always call him "Sir" with tears in their eyes and a "Thank you for your attention to this matter" at the end.

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jltympanum's avatar
jltympanum
14m

Having gotten the clause "IRS is hereby FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED from ...", DFT is announcing loudly and clearly that those old tax returns are FULL of fraud.

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