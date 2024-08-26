One of the saddest things we’ve seen this entire week — one of those things that really lays bare what a giant, dried-out Dr. Pimple Popper crater on the ass of humanity the MAGA movement is — has been watching Donald Trump and his loser campaign try to get America hard about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropping out to burp out an endorsement for Trump. (Yikes, his endorsement speech was fucking weird.)

The weekend after Trump’s convention, President Joe Biden stepped aside and Vice President Kamala Harris became the nominee, and the excitement and positive energy for her campaign haven’t let up for one second.

Meanwhile, the day after Harris’s convention, Trump tried to recapture the narrative by having the creepiest, most off-putting troll that ever fell out of the Kennedy family tree head-first suspend his campaign to endorse him. A Trump and a Kennedy together at last! (Sorry, JD, nobody needs you right now, go fuck a donut.)

Good try, guys.

Larry Sabato, the polls and numbers guy with the Crystal Ball says bless their hearts, but this ain’t gonna do shit for Trump.

The Hill excerpts Sabato’s appearance Friday on MSNBC, where he used logic to explain what a loser dickhole Kennedy is.

There’s this part about how everybody hates Kennedy ever since Kamala Harris jumped in:

“He has been dropping like a rock ever since Kamala Harris got in.”

As we said. Indeed, he’s falling faster than a baby bear carcass out of the back of Kennedy’s car.

“When he started, he was in the upper teens. In some polls, he was in the low 20s, and now at best, he’s at 5 or 6 percent in some of the states, and those polls are outdated,” he continued. “You know, we’ve had a Democratic Convention. One network poll just a few days ago had him at 2 percent.”

And now Trump is putting him out there and letting him talk! That’s that Donald Trump political whiz kid judgment we all know so well. Know what happens when people get to know Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

Sabato also noted the gaping logic hole in the idea that Kennedy’s voters would just pick up and follow him to the Trump campaign:

“For people who think that, because he’s endorsing Trump, he can just move that 2 percent into Trump’s column,” Sabato said. “They don’t know much about politics. It doesn’t work that way. It’s not going to work that way.”

And:

Sabato also suggested that RFK Jr. failed to “cash in” on the Kennedy name.

Yeah, it’s kind of hard to do that when literally all the rest of the Kennedys are like “No, that’s the one we hate, he is gross and we don’t like looking at his uggo face” — paraphrase — it kind of makes it difficult to imagine RFK Jr. is the guy who’s going to resurrect Camelot at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump.

But hey, this is the best Trump has, because he’s desperate and sad and actually not as good at politics as the Beltway media likes to believe.

Warmest regards with all that!

Here’s video of Sabato talking about all this with Katy Tur on MSNBC, he says a whole bunch more mean shit about RFK Jr.

OPEN THREAD.

[The Hill / h/t JoeMyGod]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?