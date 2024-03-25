Today was the day that Donald Trump was supposed to come up with a bond for nearly a half-billion dollars for his appeal in his (New York) civil fraud case. Trump’s lawyers have moaned that he can’t obtain a bond from anyone for $454 million, the damages award, plus interest of more than $111,000 a day. Trump himself has insisted he has the money, and much more, but just doesn’t want to pay it because he’s special, but nobody believes him, especially his lawyers. Trump’s attorneys have begged in court for a lower bond and more time, but nobody thought that was likely.

But, perhaps as a result of a long-ago midnight deal at a crossroads with Satan that uncharacteristically didn’t include giving Trump the ability to play blues guitar, a New York state appeals court has rolled over for Donald Trump, allowing him to post a far lower bond of $175 million, and giving him 10 days to come up with the funds, too. It is not known at press time whether the court also begged Trump to pat its belly or widdled on itself in sheer delight at the opportunity to demonstrate its abject submission. NBC News does note that all members of the panel of state Appellate Division judges were appointed by Democratic governors. We don’t get it, either.

Prior to the appeals court decision, if Trump failed to make the bond by today, then New York Attorney General Letitia James would have been in a position to begin seizing his assets to cover it. The New York Times reports that “two people with knowledge of [Trump’s] finances” said he should be able to put up a bond for the lower amount within the 10-day framework, and that the appeal of the $454 million damages award in the case “could take months or longer to resolve.” Longer than November 5, 2024? Who knows, everything is insane now.

In another generous gift to Trump, the appeals court also issued a stay on Judge Arthur Engoron’s order that Trump, his worthless sons, and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg be prohibited from serving as public officers of any companies while the case is on appeal. Then it probably called him “sir,” but for real.

Trump told reporters outside the courtroom,

“I greatly respect the decision of the appellate division and I’ll post the $175 million in cash or bonds or security or whatever is necessary very quickly within the 10 days, and I thank the appellate division for acting quickly,” Trump said in front of cameras after he left a New York courtroom for a hearing in the hush money case.

Well, as John Mellencamp sang, ain’t that America? With big fat disgustingly overvalued pink houses for a very few of us. The appeals court left in place an independent monitor for the Trump Organization, to prevent the family from attempting to box up Trump Tower or 40 Wall Street and shipping them to Estonia.

In a disgusted voice from beyond the Earthly plane, the disdainful shade of John Gielgud chided the appeals court, “Perhaps you would like to go in there and wash his dick for him, the little shit.”

Trading in schadenfreude futures had to be halted within 30 minutes of the news as the bottom fell out of the market.

