Donald Trump is unable to put up his $454 million bond. Are you a billionaire if you can’t make your $454 million bond? We are sure Taylor Swift could make her bond, if she had committed a lifetime’s worth of fraud and traitor crime and the chickens were arriving home to roost.

Before we get into details, let’s bear witness to Trump’s meltdown live and in person on Truth Social, where he’s been going for hours and hours.

It started last night:

I built a Magnificent Business, which helped rebuild New York City and State, with Amazing, Unparalleled, Historic Properties and tons of CASH, which Crooked Joe Biden and his Maniac Persecutors are trying to wrongfully and illegally take from me. A bond of the size set by the Democrat Club-controlled Judge, in Corrupt, Racist Letitia James’ unlawful Witch Hunt, is unConstitutional, un-American, unprecedented, and practically impossible for ANY Company, including one as successful as mine. The Bonding Companies have never heard of such a bond, of this size, before, nor do they have the ability to post such a bond, even if they wanted to... Page 2: The statute used to attack me has never been used for such a purpose before - No Jury allowed, ridiculous $18 Million Value for Mar-a-Lago, the Judge ignored the Statute of Limitations Decision by the Appellate Court, Ironclad Disclaimer Clauses, No Damages, No Victims – A Disgraceful “Case!” This Sham is forcing companies and people to flee New York, and stopping companies from entering - If they did, they would be crazy, because they don’t need the Communist China, or old Soviet Union, model of business to interfere with their Prosperity and Success. We will fight and defeat this Hoax, and all of the other Crooked Joe-directed Hoaxes, once and for all. If I wasn’t running for President of the United States, and leading by a lot, this kind of Witch Hunt would never have happened!

Babble babble babble.

This came later last night.

The only FRAUD in the Peekaboo James case, our failed and disgusting New York State Attorney General, was her convincing “Judge” Arthur Engoron to put a value on Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, of just $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. This was fraudulently and illegally done, working closely together in a corrupt Communist system, to set their NARRATIVE after learning that their Values and Facts were completely wrong. Businesses will flee the State as Migrant Crime and Violence continues to flourish. I paid $300,000,000 in Taxes, and this is what I get. WITCH HUNT!!!

He will never stop being upset that the judge only valuated Mar-a-Lago at $18 million (for tax purposes). Clearly, for Trump, a judge saying he has an $18 million Mar-a-Lago is on approximately the same level as Stormy Daniels saying he has a weird little mushroom weenus hiding in a thicket of Yeti pubes.

Trump picked back up this morning:

Any business thinking about moving into New York State is CRAZY! The level of anger and hostility toward businesses and business people is incredible. Numerous people have spoken to me about this since the Racist and Politically Corrupt A.G., who ran for office on a platform of “I will get Trump” without knowing anything about me or my business, and her corrupt puppet Judge, Arthur Engoron, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case, a record, started doing a number on me. Engoron laughed with disdain at the Appellate Division, his superior court, when they handed down a decision which essentially ended most of the case, and he REFUSED TO ABIDE BY IT. This is the first time something like that has ever happened in New York State. He is a Crazed, Trump Hating, Rogue Judge, has ZERO respect for the Appellate Judges, and has torn apart the Legal System in New York State, making it impossible for outside businesses to want to come there. Existing businesses will flee!!!

Will they? Will existing businesses FLEE!!!!! if they cannot do Trump-grade fraud for decades? And do real men and women of business really consult him about such matters? Do they have bridge-and-tunnel guys who failed at “casino” on their speed dial?

Another:

Engoron will not do what the Appellate Division has ordered him to do on Statute of Limitations. This has never happened to the Appellate Division before. Remember, he is the judge that fraudulently valued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000, and who was already overturned 4 times on this case, a record!

This is one of those things that he thinks if he screams it often enough it will become “true.” Is it?

No.

WE SAID NO.

Another:

Engoron wants me to put up the ridiculous fine (I DID NOTHING WRONG!) before I get a chance to Appeal his crazed ruling - A first!

Another:

ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

Another:

Judge Engoron actually wants me to put up Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for the Right to Appeal his ridiculous decision. In other words, he is trying to take my Appellate Rights away from me when I have already won at the Appellate Division, but he refuses to accept their already made decision. Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before. I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone. Does that make sense? WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

Haha, that one’s funny. “Fire Sale prices.” Everything must go! Like hot tubs and waterbeds.

Maybe he should sell Mar-a-Lago. He keeps saying — like multiple times per day, every day — that it’s worth a billion dollars. That’d cover his fine and then some!

Also he’s not going to win on appeal.

Another:

The Corrupt Political Hacks in New York, Judge and AG, are asking me to put up massive amounts of money before I am allowed to appeal the ridiculous decision. Never done before. No jury, no victim, full disclaimer clause, happy banks. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! WITCH HUNT!

Another!

I shouldn’t have to put up any money, being forced by the Corrupt Judge and AG, until the end of the appeal. That’s the way system works!

Another?

If I weren’t running for President, and leading by a lot, none of this LEGAL LAWFARE would be happening. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! MAGA!!!

So yes, in case it’s not clear, Trump cannot come up with his $454 million bond.

It seems to be bothering him.

As NBC News explained yesterday, Trump’s lawyers told the court that he can’t make his $454 million bond, which is actually $464 million when you include the judgments against his greasy offspring. He has until next week, March 25, to do so. That’s when New York Attorney General Letitia James can start enforcing the judgment, unless the appeals court saves Trump’s ass at the last minute.

"Defendants’ ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment’s full amount is 'a practical impossibility,'" the filing said. "These diligent efforts have included approaching about 30 surety companies through 4 separate brokers." Their efforts, including “countless hours negotiating with one of the largest insurance companies in the world,” have proven that “obtaining an appeal bond in the full amount” of the judgment “is not possible under the circumstances presented,” the filing said.

Question: Would those 30 companies and four brokers be more amenable to putting up the cash for a defendant who was good for it?

Also what is his credit score? We have always wondered.

There are so many whine words in the Trump filing. They won’t accept real estate as collateral, only “cash or cash equivalents (such as marketable securities).” They want 120 percent of the judgment in collateral. They charge two percent annual premiums, and would want $18 million up front, and he wouldn’t even get that back if he won his appeal, unfair.

(He’s not going to win on appeal.)

Trump’s lawyers whined that Trump cannot afford bond, while also arguing that New York Attorney General Letitia James should stop fretting about collecting, since all his luxurious elegance properties — the ones he was just found liable in this very case for inflating their values to make himself look richer than he is — are so very luxurious and elegant, it’s not like he could just sell them on the downlow pending appeal:

"Defendants’ real estate holdings — including iconic properties like 40 Wall Street, Doral Miami, and Mar-a-Lago, — greatly exceed the amount of the judgment. Such assets are impossible to secrete or dispose of surreptitiously, leaving the plaintiff effectively secured during the pendency of an appeal," the filing said.

What a pickle Trump is in. He managed to post his $91 million bond in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case last week. Guess that about tapped him out.

(RELATED: Trump today sued ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation, claiming his reputation has been irreparably harmed by Stephanopoulos’s repeated assertions that Trump was found liable for rape, when technically under New York law he was only found liable for “finger-rape, not penis-rape,” as David Corn put it. The judge in the case has said many times that, in plain layman’s terms, what Trump was found liable for was rape.)

In summary and in conclusion, Donald Trump is out of money. His circumstances will only go downhill from here.

Here’s high-pitched clownfuck Mark Levin bellyaching about all that:

Forget billionaires, are no hostile foreign powers out there to bail Trump out? Huh. They must be losing confidence in his ability to RIGGED and STOLLEN his way into beating Joe Biden in November.

Unless.

Brian Beutler argues this morning that Trump being officially broke and Trump pissing up Paul Manafort’s pantleg begging him to come back for this year’s campaign are the same story.

Getting the old NO COLLUSION, NO COLLUSION traitor grifter family back together?

We can’t imagine why.

