This is happy, and how we all should do: In the French elections, hundreds of centrists and leftists dropped their campaigns, uniting behind each other to defeat the LePen Right. (Some few of the Macronists continued to be dicks.) As I’m typing this, things look good? TBD! (Politico) And across the pond, “total Tory annihilation” and a proper stomping! (Politico preview / CNN)

Here’s an archive version of the New York Times’s July 4 op-ed from some insufferable UP Michigan incel choad telling people why, like him, they shouldn’t vote — even though he apparently does. New York Times, always on the right side of history and good factchecking too. (Archive)

Rolling Stone has a long, really good Kamala Harris interview. Good timing, Rolling Stone.

Pro Publica wants you to see their unedited Joe Biden interview from last September.

John Roberts basically called Sotomayor et al. hysterical ninnies. You should see his description of Trump’s election interference case too! Dahlia Lithwick has very shrill emotions about all this. (Slate) A step by step, easily understood splainer of exactly how the Roberts decision about presidents being above the law violates the crystal clear text of the Constitution. (The Atlantic)

The rural Republicans joining forces with Democrats to stop school vouchers from bleeding all the money from public schools to send to rich city private school families instead. Lol Jesus fuck: The private schools are getting a billion dollars — more per kid than the public schools are — they’re talking about publicly funding construction of new private schools in rural areas so rural kids can go to one too, and “under Ohio law, the very public schools that are losing students must pay to transport any students who attend private institutions within a half-hour drive of the public school.” Woooww. (Pro Publica)

I think futurist Cassidy Steele Dale should write for Wonkette, don’t you? Cassidy, I have one HUNDRED dollars! The four-pack of what could happen, Joe Biden/Dem ticket edition. Previously: The “black sky future wheel” on what would happen if Trump actually called for a civil war. Hot Jesus fuck, Cassidy did not want to write this! And newest:

“In an effort to delay Trump’s trial for overturning the 2020 election by creating a bizarro distinction between core, official, and unofficial crimes in their ruling SCOTUS ordered Judge Chutkan to go through allllllll the evidence in Jack Smith’s charges to determine which can be introduced at Trump’s trial and which cannot. With every piece of evidence presented — admissible or not — and every witness (like Pence) swearing in and testifying what they saw Trump do and say. In a weeks-long evidentiary hearing. In public. As soon as is practicable. Like, say, September. So we may get the trial after all without it being an actual trial and Trump will be tried in the court of public opinion. And then a few weeks later everyone will go to the polls.”

Well that does sound fun! :D

Fuck you shut up I’m not crying you’re crying. (Popehat)

Remember when Mississippi Today fucked up Brett Favvvvvvruh and his asshole Mississippi buddies stealing all the welfare funds? (Wonkette) Well, the former governor is trying to put the Pulitzer-winning reporter in jail for not giving up her sources in his bullshit of a defamation case because the publisher misstated the reporting and called him an embezzler. (NBC News)

The National Black Farmers Association wants the Tractor Supply CEO to GTFO for the tort of fuck you. (AP)

Timothy Loehmann, the son of a bitch who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice within seconds of rolling up on him in a public park, got hired to do “police” in West Virginia. He resigned like a day after his hiring became public. This is the third time some shithole’s hired him, and the third time he’s had to quit, once before working a single shift. Stop trying to get police jobs, asshole. Learn a trade that doesn’t give you life-or-death power over children and other living things. (AP)

The astronauts on Boeing’s Starliner aren’t stuck, don’t say they’re stuck! (NPR)

Look for the union (wine) label! (UFW)

Hello world’s newest oldest cave painting! You are 51,000 years young! (Phys)

The Jewish mobsters who kicked American Nazi ass all over the country. (Tablet mag)

That time the British and their Indian tribe buddies fucked up Detroit! Poor court-martialed tobacco-dribbling coward general! (Metro Times)

EVAN POPS IN! At my Friday newsletter place, did you know Nashville doesn’t have congressional representation? Some thoughts on just how far we really have to go to declare independence from these freaks. Come by, share, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

