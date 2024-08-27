Jesse Watters, the windowless ice cream truck who bragged about manipulating his current wife into getting into his car by letting the air out of her tires — he was married at the time and the woman in question worked for him — had some very Jesse Watters thoughts yesterday about Kamala Harris’s foreign policy:

“What is her foreign policy? This is where the president has his most impact. You have a lot of room to maneuver there as commander-in-chief. We don’t know who she is. We don’t know what she believes. She’s gonna get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her.”

How very on-brand for Jesse Watters to be using that exact language. A psychologist might have thoughts.

Dana Perino said “Jesse Watters,” sternly, thoroughly grossed out. Judge Jeanine Pirro was so appalled she set aside her figurative box of Franzia to say “I don’t like that. Take it back.” These women sit next to him every day, listen to his predatory garbage week in, week out.

Greg Gutfeld can be heard in the background, giggling gutturally like a guy who gets a special thrill out of gang rape jokes.

Watters insisted after the fact that of course he didn’t mean it sexually, when he said the generals would have their way with President Kamala Harris in the Situation Room.

Y’all, we still have 70 days before Kamala Harris beats the shit out of Donald Trump and ends his time in public life for good. This is how disgusting they’re being now.

A bit later, Watters made jokes suggesting that his mother (a Democrat) would probably go on MSNBC that night to condemn her son’s comments about generals having their way with Kamala Harris in the Situation Room.

We can’t speak for his poor mother, but we are certain that if that vile creep was our son, we’d be ashamed to admit he was ours, and he wouldn’t be allowed in our house.

Also isn’t it weird to be making jokes like that about Kamala Harris in the Situation Room, not only because their candidate is an adjudicated rapist, but because he’s also a traitor who spent his presidency selling out America to its enemies?

Everything they say is projection, and every accusation is a confession.

Later on his own personal show last night, Watters tried to start a birther conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris, suggesting that she’s lying when she says she grew up in Oakland, since her longform birth certificate says Berkeley.

Ayup.

Also there is a right-wing conspiracy theory going around right now that Tim Walz is lying about who his dog Scout is because he was pictured petting another dog in a video where he wished his dog Scout a happy birthday and NO, YOU ARE THE WEIRD ONES, NOT MAGA.

Seventy days.

OPEN THREAD.

