Screengrab, Gibson on the Laura Ingraham Early Bird Racist Talking Hour

Mel Gibson is a homeless-looking old racist piece of rotted trash who made a couple good-ish movies once, and is most well-known for screaming antisemitisms while drunk.

He is second most well-known for that completely ahistorical movie conservative men like to masturbate to while imagining they really matter in this world. (No silly, we’re not talking about The Passion of the Christ, we mean Braveheart.)

And now, Mel Gibson is the likeliest reason the Justice Department pardon attorney has been fired, because she wouldn’t recommend he be allowed to have back his gun rights, which he lost after a domestic violence charge in 2011. (He pleaded no contest.)

Why is the Trump White House so concerned with giving domestic abusers guns? Uhhhhh, we don’t know, maybe because there were no Cabinet positions left?

Also Mel Gibson is Trump’s personal and beloved friend, and in clownfucking patrimonial governments, that is all that matters.

Fuck’s sake, here’s another atrocity.

Elizabeth Oyer was her name, and she was the person in DOJ who until Friday would either put her imprimatur or not put her imprimatur on potential pardons. As we all know, Donald Trump has the utmost respect for what the professionals think, and definitely thinks about eventually consulting them while he’s pardoning 1,600 terrorists who attacked the United States Capitol.

They didn’t specifically say they were taking her job because she refused to give Gibson back his (gun) freedom, but she kind of knew:

A spokesperson for Oyer said that she was not told why she was terminated but that because of the sequence of events she believes her refusal to carry out a request from officials in the deputy attorney general’s office to add Gibson’s name to a list of people to have their gun rights restored may have played a role. […] “Unfortunately, experienced professionals throughout the Department are afraid to voice their opinions because dissent is being punished,” she said. “Decisions are being made based on relationships and loyalty, not based on facts or expertise or sound analysis, which is very alarming given that what is at stake is our public safety.”

As the New York Times explains, Oyer kind of saw the writing on the wall during the preceding events, regarding the gun rights of noted sentient piece of dogshit and Trump supporter Mel Gibson. NBC News has sources saying different things; one says it definitely wasn’t about Mel Gibson, another says while it may or may not have related to a specific thing, it’s “part of a very concerning set of personnel moves across the federal government and at DOJ” to basically get rid of anybody who might tell Mad King Shithole no.

“[S]ystematically, the political leadership of this administration is doing their best to take away the institutional guardrails,” said an anonymous DOJ official.

NBC News goes through the details of how this got on Oyer’s desk in the first place, if you’re interested. The Trump administration has had a bizarre fixation on restoring gun rights to felons, and they had concocted a scheme to give the pardon attorney authority to restore people’s gun rights en masse. Clearly not the usual purview of the pardon attorney, who is usually receiving individual clemency requests. Oyer, herself, was not really into the idea of giving gun rights back to domestic offenders. “This is dangerous. This isn’t political — this is a safety issue,” she told The New York Times.

But she did her job, giving the office of the deputy attorney general a list of “95 people who had already been vetted for potential clemency whom she recommended for possible gun rights restoration because the risk of recidivism appeared low.”

Deputy AG Todd Blanche’s office reportedly shaved that down to nine, then said oh by the way, can you please put Mel Gibson on there? You see, his lawyers had been begging. They personally begged Emil Bove, the purge-happy 44-year-old deputy AG who looks like he could be Stephen Miller’s 900-year-old grandpa. Plus, Trump had just made up a super-special fake “Hollywood ambassador” job he was only giving to the biggest, most expired white male loser movie stars, and we guess that was a good enough reason for him to have a gun? Unclear.

Oyer said she could not recommend that.

She was asked whether her position was flexible, to which she responded it was not. Oyer was then, according to her spokesperson, told that “Mel Gibson is a friend of the president and that should be justification enough.” Over the 15-minute conversation, the official quickly became very aggressive, and the tone “approached the line of bullying,” the spokesperson said, adding that no specific threats were made.

Pam Bondi’s and Donald Trump’s Justice Department, ladies and gentleladies.

Oyer stood her ground. She gave them the info she had on Gibson, but didn’t make the recommendation. (Which, to be clear, is her opinion.) NBC News says she told her colleagues, “I really think Mel Gibson is going to be my downfall.”

That was Friday morning. Friday afternoon she was gone.

A Justice Department official said Oyer’s termination reflects “how scared people are to speak up within DOJ right now. If you even dissent, you’re out.”

The massacres will continue until there’s nobody left to be massacred, we guess.

The Times notes that several high-ranking DOJ people got fired on Friday. Blanche and Bove are publicly attacking the prosecutors on the Eric Adams case, to undermine them further. The head of the criminal division in the US attorney’s office in DC resigned because she wouldn’t literally make up crimes for talking double-headed MAGA dildo and (acting) US Attorney Ed Martin.

If you are a patriotic person of integrity and you work for the US government, they are going to find you and they are going to smoke you out of your hole.

There just isn’t room in this regime for people who aren’t going to hell when they die.

