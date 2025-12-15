Jeffrey Epstein in the bath, GROSS

Let us now check in on Jeffrey Epstein’s shadowy child rape cabal, and the drip, drip, drip of the documentation thereof!

Attorney General Pam Bondi has until the end of the week to release all of the government’s files, or explain the ones she didn’t. Though ongoing investigation or national security will surely cover a whole lot. What will it actually be, we will see!

But on Friday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee got 95,000 images from the Epstein estate, and released some of them. That’s a lot of photos! The guy must have had his every move documented like Diddy, or something. Hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein of course does not mean someone was a child rapist, or was even aware that Epstein was. But that doesn’t mean it’s a good look!

Some of the photos that haven’t been released include people engaged in sexual acts, said Rep. Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia. Maybe Epstein was the “greatest blackmailer ever,” like his former neighbor Howard Lutnick said. But he wouldn’t have to be. If people get their pictures taken dozens of times on sex island, the blackmail material would be implied.

The newly released photos are mostly associations that were publicly known, though still jarring. And they are unattributed and undated, making context difficult. What was the context for a bowl of condoms at a New York novelty shop, with a caricature of Trump’s face and the text “I’m HUUUUGE!”?

We don’t know, but we think it’s probably pretty weird that Donald Trump’s face was on condoms in a picture from a tranche of documents from the Epstein estate.

There’s four photos with Woody Allen in them, that old weirdo. Epstein’s schedules from 2014 to 2019 documented nearly 100 social interactions between him, Allen, and Allen’s wife, Soon-Yi Previn, including trips to Epstein’s properties. Whatever could those two have had in common?

And there’s Steve Bannon and Epstein taking a selfie in a mirror, and sitting in Epstein’s townhouse. So weird how his relationship with Epstein overlapped with his time as Trump’s White House adviser, and continued all the way until Epstein’s arrest, with Epstein pressing Bannon on ways to rehabilitate his image. Remember when author Michael Wolff said that Epstein told him Bannon was the only person the Trump campaign was afraid of?

There’s Virgin founder Richard Branson, and Segway inventor Dean Kamen. And Jimmy Buffett and his wife Jane Slagsvol in a signed portrait with Bill Clinton, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Bill Clinton, gee, sure hope nobody elects that guy again. There’s Bill Gates, whose relationship with Epstein — and possibly also a Russian bridge player — reportedly blew up his marriage to his wife Melinda.

There’s the former president of Harvard and Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and his wife Elisa New, hanging out on Epstein’s plane. Epstein and Summers were so close, Summers went to Epstein for advice about an extramarital affair he was trying to have with a reluctant grad student, in between bouts of calling women stupid. Summers has now stopped teaching and stepped back from public life, and PBS has pulled New’s poetry show after emails showed she accepted donations from Epstein after his first arrest. Summers and New also honeymooned on Epstein’s Island.

There’s the Prince formerly known as Andrew, Emirati businessman Ahmed bin Sulayem (who once asked Epstein to introduce him to Elon Musk), and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. It’s a big international cabal, and you weren’t in it. (We hope!)

Oh yes, and there’s lots of Alan Dershowitz! Remember in 1997 when he wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times titled “Statutory Rape is an Outdated Concept”? Dershowitz had just become world-famous for being on the legal team that got OJ Simpson acquitted. He could have written and published an op-ed on any legal subject in the world. And yet that is what he picked! Dershowitz also admits to having gone to Lolita Island, and to getting a massage at Epstein’s house, but he claims the masseuse was old and he kept his underpants on, so.

And there’s a photo of some kind of a sex glove, and of sex toys, and the lesser said about that, the better. Also photos of random things like tangles of cables and a toilet. It makes Diddy’s look like a life un-self-examined.

Anyway, Trump continues to protest that Epstein took pictures with everybody (true!) and that the Epstein Files are no big deal. False! Trump spent his entire campaign and the first few months of his term frothing up his base with the promise to release them!

Bad news for Trump, though, because America does not believe that he has nothing to hide. About two-thirds of respondents in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll believe Trump knew about Epstein’s crimes. Even 39 percent of Republicans think so.

Meanwhile, Republicans are desperate to talk about Bill and Hillary Clinton instead of Trump’s 15-years-long best friendship. Kentucky-fried chucklefuck House Oversight Chair James Comer has demanded that Bill and Hillary come testify in person in the House, and has threatened that he will hold them in contempt if they don’t show. Bill hitched four rides on Epstein’s plane to charity events, sure, but Hillary Clinton doesn’t appear to have ever met the guy, unless it was at the buffet line at Trump’s wedding to Melania.

Because yeah, Trump is all over those Epstein files. But, America knew he was a sleaze (and fraud, etc.) when they voted for him both or three times. Possibly not even in spite of it. Maybe because of it! This country and world sure has a whole lot of creeps like that, and we are learning about new ones all the time.

