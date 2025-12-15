Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

If Stormy Daniels is to be believed, the “I’m Youge” condoms are very much a joke. I’m an inclined to believe that Epstein’s mocking of Shroom-Dick’s masculine deficiencies is the real reason those two besties stopped speaking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
6h

"Quick, declare war on somebody!"

~ Donny Pedo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
579 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture