Weenus Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin standing up and taking his wedding ring off so he can go fight a mean union man who won’t stop hurting his feelings.

Uh so the men of the United States Congress — did we say the men? — the Republican men of the United States Congress are really whipping out and showing their little flippity-floppiters today.

Here is Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, a Republican obviously, getting VERY MAD GRRR ARGH during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions because he is BIG MAN MUSCLE GUY who THINKS HE DESERVES RESPECT because he’s a WHITE CONSERVATIVE CHRISTIAN. (He does not.)

The target of his anger? Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien.

Watch the video — summarizing doesn’t do it justice — as Mullin challenges O’Brien to a fight and literally stands up to go fight O’Brien, at which point everybody in the world starts laughing, and Bernie Sanders has to remind the MAGA bitch ass hick that he’s a United States senator.

Loading video

Mullin was so upset and emotions and in need of smile more! The former MMA fighter, who obviously no longer has any healthy outlets in which to place his simple-minded aggression, starts reading mean tweets the Teamsters man sent him. The Teamsters man suggested Markwayne Mullin is not a self-made man! Markwayne Mullin said he wished the Teamsters man had been in his truck with him to see how self-made he was when he was building his plumbing company!

GRRR ARGH.

The Teamsters man called Mullin a “clown” and a “fraud” in those mean tweets, and told him to “quit the tough guy act.” He added, “You know where to find me. Any time, any place, cowboy.”

So Mullin finished reading the mean tweets and then challenged O’Brien to indeed do a fight right there. O’Brien was yeah sure, fucker. “I’d love to do it right now,” he said, clearly having fun with this.

MULLIN: Well stand your butt up then. O’BRIEN: You stand your butt up. Big guy.

Oh, oh, oh! All fun and games until somebody challenges another somebody to butt standing!

That was when Markwayne Mullin standed his butt up, because we guess he just takes orders like that. And Bernie Sanders, who was leading the hearing, was like Jesus fucking Christ. Sanders explained that this is Congress and “God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress,” and Jesus fucking Christ.

Mullin continued bitching and whining: “I don’t like thugs and bullies!”

O’Brien responded, “I don’t like YOU.”

And Bernie was like GODDAMMIT!

Mullin and O’Brien have done this before. They really hate each other, and obviously O’Brien has a unique talent for getting under Mullin’s thin skin.

It is a good day in the Congress.

Want to hear about the other fight?

First of all, recall the time Eric Swalwell called Kevin McCarthy a pussy and everybody nodded their head in the universal motion for “Well, he is not wrong about that.”

This morning, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee — that goofy weird folksy bastard who gets boners about aliens but also is a lunatic rank seditionist just like the rest of them — had his own run-in with McCarthy. But he didn’t call him a pussy, because he’s a fucking weird white Jesus-honking Republican man, so instead he said things like:

“Hey, Kevin! You got any guts?!”

And

“You got no guts!”

And

“What kind of chicken move is that?”

And

“You need security, Kevin!”

So that last one is interesting!

Burchett was one of the eight who voted with Matt Gaetz to end McCarthy’s political career, so it’s clear why there might be hostility.

Still, Claudia Grisales of NPR reports that it was weird when she was standing there interviewing Burchett and McCarthy shoved Burchett out of nowhere, which caused Burchett to lunge toward her.

Here are some more tweets:

A chase ensued! In Congress!

Burchett went on to tell Grisales that McCarthy is in a “downhill spiral.” (Hardest ski slope there is.)

So this is awesome. Hope some kids are at the Capitol today for a field trip to learn about government.

Hit this link for the full thread.

At some point after the incident, Burchett went on CNN and said McCarthy gave him a “clean shot to the kidneys.” Burchett said it still hurts, on his kidneys.

Here’s a fun video of Burchett talking to Manu Raju about it:

Loading video

Burchett is not accusing McCarthy of assault, or even going to file an ethics complaint. He is just very bless Kevin McCarthy’s heart about the whole thing, and talking about what a coward he is, and how he’s the type of guy who would "hide behind his mama's skirt."

He says he prays for Kevin McCarthy and hopes he “finds some happiness in his life.”

Today would be a good day for Eric Swalwell to go call Kevin McCarthy some more names, and then go to the Senate and call Markwayne Mullin some names.

[Recount / Manu Raju]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?