There are three things Senator Marco Rubio of Florida enjoys: secretly destroying Obamacare , not doing his job , and tweeting lies & faux pious bullshit on social media. Yesterday, Marco Rubio tweeted about a horrific assault that happened in the city of Hialeah, Florida.

“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery” — Marco Rubio (@Marco Rubio) 1666624685

But if you are reading this on Wonkette, you know there is a twist to this story. In this case, what we have here is a textbook " milkshake duck ." Yes, we regret to inform you Marco Rubio's canvasser is a Nazi.

As noted by the Miami New Times, the alleged canvasser also happens to be an alleged white supremacist once known as the "Cuban Confederate." Christopher Monzon is also a former member of the white nationalist group "Florida League of the South."

“@marcorubio Hey @marcorubio, is this your campaign staffer wearing the uniform of white supremacist group League Of The South at the deadly 2017 Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, saying "They will not replace us"? Who is the (((they))) he's referring to?” — Marco Rubio (@Marco Rubio) 1666624685

While the police have arrested a suspect, Miami New Times notes the report seems to be missing some key details that would back up Rubio's statement.

[...] While Monzon was handing out flyers. [The suspect] allegedly said, "You can't pass by here. This is my neighborhood." During an argument that followed, [the suspect] grabbed Monzon and "proceeded to slam him" against the ground, according to the report, whereupon he continued beating the defenseless Monzon in the face.

[...] In its current form, the Hialeah police report does not mention a political dispute, nor does it indicate that [the suspect] targeted Monzon because Monzon is a Republican.

So Marco Rubio used an attack, which occurred in a very notorious neighborhood in South Florida, and of which he may not know the origins, while multiplying the number of assailants from one (possibly three) to "4 animals." Monzon was wearing a Marco Rubio shirt at the time of his attack, but correlation is not causation. Wearing a Rubio shirt doesn't cause an assault any more than a Superman shirt causes bullet wounds.

But why would Rubio lie or omit these facts? Could be many reasons, but one could be that Monzon is a very well-known white nationalist in Hialeah. Monzon, also known as "Cuban Clayton Bixby ," was IDed by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as having attended the 2017 "Unite The Right" Rally in Charlottesville. In August 2017, Monzon was convicted of aggravated assault after charging at a crowd with a Confederate flag during a Confederate street-name protest in Hollywood, Florida. This August, the New York Times wrote a piece on white nationalist groups like the Proud Boys having taken over the GOP and noted that, despite Monzon disavowing his nationalist past in 2021, "Monzon maintained online ties to some of his League of the South associates during his failed city council bid."

And when New Times reporters tried to interview Monzon in his hospital room, they were stopped by Vice City Proud Boys.

Marco Rubio is a habitual liar who has also played coy with the Republican Party's connection to violent domestic extremist groups, a common problem for the GOP in Florida.

“GOP #FLSen @MarcoRubio was asked if he’s OK with Proud Boys serving on the Miami-Dade GOP Committee — and, as expected, he gave a spineless answer giving the known terrorist organization a pass. This is unacceptable for anyone, let alone a senator seeking re-election.” — American Bridge 21st Century (@American Bridge 21st Century) 1655156418

But it's also an election year and Marco Rubio knows that “A lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots," as Mark Twain once said. And in the age of social media, Rubio got what he wanted: a dagger to use against Democrats and, specifically, one to help DeSantis ahead of last night's debate with Charlie Crist .



“There’s no place for violence in politics. Senator Rubio, your canvasser is in our prayers and we look forward to those responsible being brought to justice.” — Charlie Crist (@Charlie Crist) 1666629771

Marco Rubio using the decency of people like Crist for political gain is what we'd expect. No one should commit crimes or assault people doing peaceful politicking, and we should also ensure the facts are accurate. Rubio should be called out for it, but he'll probably get away with it with the mainstream news.

Because while we don't condone violence, we should lose no tears for violent extremists and nazis meeting a moment of karmic justice.



Just saying... Marvel Comics

