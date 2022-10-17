Three years ago, along with many other outlets, we reported on the "Make Women Great Again" Convention, a ridiculous event put together by a manosphere nut who calls himself Anthony "Dream" Johnson. Because nothing is cooler than a guy who makes up his own flattering nickname.

Guess what? It happened again this weekend! It's also still happening today. We could have paid $2,499 (or $3,499 for VIP tickets) to attend, but we didn't, and we're willing to bet nobody else did either. But let's see what we missed!

YOUR FUTURE IS PATRIARCHY



You've been taught that freedom comes from hating men and embracing a hyper-independence that makes you feel completely unfeminine and manly. You were taught that masculinity is "toxic", useless, and outdated, and that femininity is subjective. That you and your sisters are oppressed by some mysterious patriarchy boogeyman, haunting women for thousands of years like a cartoon ghost.



This is all absolute nonsense with serious consequences. American women are the most obese, unhappy, confused women to ever walk the earth. You're not drowning in patriarchy, you're drowning in feminism and starving for patriarchy.



Submission to the leadership of a good, solid, alpha male patriarch is the only choice that can unleash your natural femininity, maximum beauty, and ultimate happiness.



At The 22 Convention the future and your future is patriarchy.



And literally nowhere else.

GET YOURSELF A PURE BLOODED ALPHA MALE



Face it you want an alpha male. 100% alpha, 0% beta. Every woman wants one. Yet finding and keeping one seems about as easy as winning the lottery these days.



And don't even mention those fake girls who pretend they like "nice guys" and "male feminists". We call most of those guys vichy males . Traitors, snakes, and sexual harassers in hiding.



You want a strong man who is unapologetically masculine and leads with absolute conviction in his voice, his life, and his soul. Only a worthy woman, unapologetically feminine in nature deserves such a man. We'll teach you how to boost your femininity by over 500%, find these unicorns, get wifed up and knocked up.

These unicorns are actually extremely easy to find. All you have to do is make fun of Joe Rogan on the internet, and they'll be in your mentions in moments, telling you exactly why you need to die in a rape fire.

This year, they actually did have two female speakers, whom I've never heard of, to accompany the many male speakers I've also never heard of. This included Men's Rights attorney Melissa Isaak, who is already breaking their woman rules by having a job, and who has a grand total of 170 followers on Twitter. The other was anti-feminist YouTuber Jennifer Moleski. Please enjoy this YouTube short she made about how mad she is at the women she thinks give a shit if she feels "honored" to make her husband a cup of coffee.

I'm admittedly a little bummed I didn't get to hear this man talk about how all women have a DEADLY inner succubus.

“Top Dating Coach @Pat_Stedman says All Women Have a DEADLY Inner Succubus 👿⚰️ #women #dating #hypergamy #wap #marriage #relationships #22con” — Make Women Great Again℠ : The 22 Convention (@Make Women Great Again℠ : The 22 Convention) 1663352145

I think I'd a pretty awesome succubus, despite the fact that I never learned to speak Esperanto.

It's not terribly surprising we didn't hear anything about this. It doesn't appear anyone else did, either, as there's been practically no one talking about it online. You would think the legions of definitely-not-imaginary women enthusiastic enough about it to spend $2,499 to listen to a bunch of men tell them how be better women would at least drop a few hashtags about it.

If I didn't know better, I might just assume the entire audience consisted exclusively of the douchebags who were there to speak.

