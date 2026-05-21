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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
5h

I still like Pete Buttigieg's rejoinder:

"I love road trips. I love America. I actually took a taxpayer-funded road trip lasting about seven months. It was in Afghanistan. This is something very different"

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
4h

The committee chair has the ability to get these chucklefucks to stop with the burn book shit and the talking over the questioner. CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS.

"Mr. Secretary: you will answer the exact question. You will not editorialize on any other topics unless asked. You get two mistakes ... the third one will have you removed from the hearing room by marshals and escorted to DC jail for contempt. I will take no questions."

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