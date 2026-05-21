Yesterday, another corrupt-as-fuck clownhole Trump official sat in front of a Senate committee and made an absolute fool of themselves. It was Sean Duffy, secretary of Road Rules, and he delivered one of the best examples of the “Oh so now it’s ILLEGAL for people to do [completely normal thing]” genre we’ve heard in a long time.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was questioning Duffy about his taxpayer-funded reality show road trip and he delivered this iconic line:

“Maybe spending time with your children on a road trip is a wonderful experience!”

OH, SO NOW IT’S ILLEGAL TO SPEND TIME WITH YOUR CHILDREN?

OH, SO NOW IT’S ILLEGAL TO GO ON ROAD TRIPS?

OH, SO NOW WONDERFUL EXPERIENCES ARE ILLEGAL?

To which the senator replied:

“It is a wonderful thing, but your vacation was paid for by Boeing, Toyota, United Airlines, Enterprise, Shell, Royal Carribbean Group, all organizations and companies you oversee.”

OH SO NOW CORRUPTION, FRAUD, GREED AND GRIFT ARE ILLEGAL?

Well yes.

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Y’all will enjoy the full clip there, as Gillibrand was just so bored with his bullshit, especially when he thought he could be clever by taking a page from Pam Bondi’s playbook and start reading from a prepared burn book of gotchas about the senators questioning him. Because this preening little Fox News jackoff didn’t understand who was the senator and who should shut his fucking month unless he’s spoken to and answering the question the senator asked.

Politico:

“Do you have jurisdiction over law firms?” Duffy asked. “So, you received $7 million in political contributions from the trial bar.” “Oh my God,” Gillibrand said, “honestly, this is nothing to do with members of Congress.”

Duffy also tried to use his burn book on Patty Murray, after she talked about the obvious ethical concerns of his trashy little road trip adventure:

He responded: “If someone from the health care industry gives you $2 million, what do they get for it?” “You are wasting my time,” she said. He replied: “You’re wasting my time.” At one point Duffy asked her, “You hate America?”

OH SO NOW IT’S ILLEGAL TO THINK AMERICA IS PRETTY?

Afterward, Murray told POLITICO that Duffy “came in very defensive and instead of answering the questions, which he knew would sound terrible, he decided to bring a playbook on every single senator in there that asked about [the topic] so that he could go on the attack.” “That is reprehensible,” she told POLITICO. “It is not how secretaries should respond.”

Unfortunately in the land of the Trump regime, we do not have one secretary or political or judicial appointee who is a serious human being worthy of one scintilla of respect.

Why is why it’s fairly appalling that some Democrats keep voting for them, as if they haven’t gotten the memo that it’s 2026 and we’re not doing this coward shit anymore, losers.

But that’s a whole nother post and if we start ranting about that right now we run the risk of forgetting what a little bitch Sean Duffy is and that is what we came for, the end.

[Politico]

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