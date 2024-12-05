Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

So, yikes, the UnitedHealth CEO getting gunned down, apparently “targeted.” But also true everything here, and this particularly true hed: Insurance Slaying Sparks Search for 80 Million Suspects. (The Fucking News)

Why, Robyn was just talking about this in the chatcave! “Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Won’t Pay for the Complete Duration of Anesthesia for Patients’ Surgical Procedures.” In other words, if your surgery goes long because there was a complication, Anthem will not pay your anesthesiologist, upside down smile emoji! (American Society of Anesthesiologists)

And I was just talking about this! “9 States Poised To End Coverage for Millions if Trump Cuts Medicaid Funding.” Thanks, voters. Heart you lots. (KFF)

Bill McKibben says we’ve got an environmental win with the LNG … thingie. So I’m just going to ignore the part of the headline that says “of sorts.” (McKibben)

Well if I think immigration is a good thing, and I do, maybe I don’t want to take into account the feelings of shitheads who don’t! And I’m not sure why TAP is encouraging me to think about the poor Trumpy diner unwashed! Because fuck them! (The American Prospect)

The journalists are finally all on Bluesky. It was a little quiet for a while! (NBC News) (You can follow the whole Wonkette starter pack!)

Which of these perfect paragraphs shall I excerpt at you? I think this one.

But some snowflakes didn’t like constantly being bombarded with all of those valid right-wing concerns about the economy, and taxes, and what kind of genitals everyone should be allowed to have. So they ran to Bluesky. And I followed them, because while I’m perfectly happy on W, I also wanted to go where everyone else is, and where no one posts photos of my front door with the caption “she’s gotta come out sometime” because I didn’t like the first Joker movie.

(The Beaverton)

I actually thought all the goofy middle-aged dads on their Kamala zooms and in their Kamala camo hats were a positive helping hand for alienated young men to learn how to be loving and community-minded and masculine and not shitheads, but maybe there just wasn’t enough time since they’ve been marinating in Jordan Peterson bile so long. Maybe next time! (Skeptic)

International journalists are trying to warn us. I will read some stuff about food instead. We just redid our kitchen, we can’t fuck off to … I don’t know, Haiti, where it’s safe! (Nieman Reports)

Food deserts didn’t exist in America until the 1980s, when Reagan rewarded big chains for their “efficiency.” What COULDN’T that old man fuck! (Gift link The Atlantic)

From the comments! Meatballs in white wine and lemon. (Truly Scrumptious Food) Here’s a Thriftbooks link for Jacob Kenedy’s Bocca cookbook from which that website stole it.

Oh you like food? The wonderful Civil Eats has your food systems and agriculture and farming and some recipe books gift guide! (Civil Eats)

Martha Stewart’s back-to-the-land 1980s kitchen, the opposite of the Kitchens of the Future. (Sarah Archer)

Belgium’s sex workers now eligible for maternity leave and pensions. Damn, that is civilized. (BBC)

