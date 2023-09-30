‘Treats must be offered in the Moosehead box. Earl Grey will receive you after you make the offering.’ — courtesy of our friend Susan

Happy Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day!

You know what? Olive oil absolutely should have its own holiday. Good for olive oil! I don’t know much else to say about that other than …

Fourth pressing, fifth pressing. What’s that all about? Why wait til everyone else has had their fun with the olives?

IYKYK.

This week, courtesy of the ObscureFilms subreddit, I bring you the very exciting gift of a music video from the late, great … Danny Aiello!

So you know how he played the dad in Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” video? Well, he also made his own response song and video to that, from the dad’s perspective, called “Papa Wants The Best For You.” It is … it is not good.

Madonna declined to reprise her role as the daughter, so they hired a Madonna look-a-like. To be fair, Danny Aiello was actually not wrong to be concerned in this whole scenario and I was always a little on his side as a kid — hypothetical teenage Madonna should not have kept that baby, and even if that dude did actually marry her, statistically there was very little chance of that working out well.



So weird how that whole thing just really makes me want to go make out with a one-handed Nicolas Cage.

Coincidentally, today is International Blasphemy Day, which we can also relate back to Madonna, for reasons of “Like A Prayer.” The Catholic Church was not big on that one. OH, and it is international mud pack day, so go do a face masque if that is your thing. Self care! I also recommend washing your face with olive oil, not just because it is olive oil day, but because it makes your skin feel super nice.

Talk amongst yourselves!