South Africa is a nation of a little over 63 million people, and we are so, so proud that our own nation, the United States of America, can ease the suffering of 54 of the white ones. God bless the USA! And other Lee Greenwood lyrics.

Yes, that’s 54 with no zeroes. At a time when America is chasing out by the tens of thousands anyone with skin a darker shade than Seashell Ecru, the ruling reich has also decided it is of utmost national importance that we bring in more white people who can't stop wallowing in their own victimhood. As if we didn’t already have plenty of those.

Therefore, welcome to America, 54 white South Africans who are allegedly arriving here on Monday as part of a Trump administration push to basically recruit them. Enjoy the complimentary gift baskets from the Aryan Nation.

We have written before about Trump basing his South African immigration policy on whatever white supremacist screed his off-brand Himmler, Stephen Miller, read during his most recent feeding. He was barely two weeks into his second term before he put out an Executive Order called “Addressing Egregious Actions of the Republic of South Africa.”

The EO claimed that the country’s majority-Black government had passed a law allowing it to seize the land of what it termed “racially disfavored landowners.“ (Read: white people.) It denounced South Africa’s “hateful rhetoric” that allegedly fueled “disproportionate violence” against those racially disfavored landowners, and ordered Trump’s minions to “prioritize” bringing some of those people to America and resettle them through the United States Refugee Admissions Program.

The EO also ordered a halt to any foreign aid the US was sending to South Africa. Given the entire administration’s attitude towards foreign aid in general, Trump didn’t really need an excuse. But this way the White Pride contingent of his voting base can think he’s really standing up for Caucasians.

Needless to say, the South African government has not been seizing land from white landowners. It’s one of those racist myths that white supremacists, still smarting from the end of Apartheid three decades ago, have been pushing for years. They have managed to convince a lot of dumb people that it’s true, and there are none dumber than MAGAlytes. Miller and Trump have bought into this myth so thoroughly that you would need the Jaws of Life to wrench it out of their heads.

And now it is all paying off for the bigots who took advantage of this opportunity to flee a country where they own three-quarters of all private property because of a phantom rumor that it was being grabbed by the progressive (read: Black) government.

Our government is really pulling out all the stops, too. It is flying the refugees to Washington DC on a State Department-chartered flight. And to Dulles, so they don’t even have to fly into the DC-area airport where planes and helicopters keep almost crashing into each other.

The refugees — or perhaps we should say “refugees” — will be met by federal officials and government officials from the state of Virginia (our state, so boooooo those officials) for a “ceremonial news conference.” The government is promising to help them secure places to live and resources to help them get settled.

To get a sense of just how special the treatment is that they are getting, here is The Washington Post:

Refugees are a distinct class of people who have been forced to flee their home country after they have been persecuted or fear persecution — usually death — due to their race, religion, nationality, politics or membership in a particular social group. Highly vetted, they are eligible for government services and a path to citizenship and must often wait up to several years to be screened and processed before coming to the United States.

It has been a tough time to be a refugee in America lately. Thousands have recently seen their Temporary Protected Status revoked, which means they are supposed to leave the country unless they want ICE to drag them out of it. Thousands more who were on their way here had their trips cancelled when the Trump administration suspended the nation’s refugee admission program about five minutes after the Bronze Bomber was sworn in almost four extremely long months ago. Yes, that’s the same refugee admission program under which the South Africans are being prioritized.

The program’s suspension, by the way, left more than 100,000 people who had been cleared as refugees stranded in limbo in the countries they were trying to flee, or in squalid refugee camps in other nations. A few thousand refugees in Ohio even endured weeks of a racist presidential ticket accusing them of eating people’s pet cats.

But there is none of that for the Afrikaners, who are getting bumped to the front of the line. Which is the sort of thing that conservatives usually complain about when it happens to people of a duskier hue, like the group from Venezuela that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis once trafficked to Martha’s Vineyard.

We should probably call Trump’s immigration policy the 14 Words Policy. Catchy, no?

By all accounts we can find, the general feeling amongst Afrikaners about this whole thing swings between rage and bemusement:

Imagine my bewilderment when Donald Trump and his “first buddy”, South African-born Elon Musk, declared that we Afrikaners are a threatened species; that our black compatriots are engaged in a “genocide”; that we are victims of oppression and discrimination.

Buddy, we’re right there with you.

