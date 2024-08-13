For the past week, I have been consumed by an observation made by former Pennsylvania Governor Press Secretary J.J. Abbott on his personal Twitter.

And he’s so right.

Let’s begin with the easiest comp and look at the leaders of fictional AFC Richmond football (soccer, if you’re nasty … or just American) team and the Harris campaign ticket.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz obviously exudes Ted Lasso (series creator and star Jason Sudeikis) vibes.

Both are Midwest dads who just exemplify the most positive aspects of “dad energy.” Whether talking about the Minnesota State Fair or doing a PSA about “hands-free” driving with his daughter Hope, Walz gives off a funny and disarming charm. He never comes off as bullying or toxic; he’s just supportive of everyone, whether helping his students create Mankato West High School’s first Gay-Straight Alliance in 1999 or his daughter’s vegan dietary choices. Much like the fictional goofy and accepting Ted Lasso, Walz seems to be the type of coach who cared more about his players/students, and that radiates to voters.

“For me, success is not about the wins and losses. It's about helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field.” - Ted Lasso

On the other side of the election is Ohio Senator and Trump’s VP nominee, JD Vance, whose life story seems to channel the rise and turn to darkness of Nathan Shelley (played by Nick Mohammed). Much like “Nate The Great,” as Ted Lasso affectionately calls Shelley, Vance had humble beginnings and worked his way to laudable achievements. Vance is a Marine veteran, a Yale graduate, and, despite the actual policies, a US Senator. But much like Nate Shelley, Vance took this rise in success and status as permission to become the bully he once felt victimized by. This toxicity was apparent in Vance in his book, Hillbilly Elegy, in the same way that Nate’s were hinted at in his first meeting Ted or his “roast” of the AFC Richmond team. Vance’s toxic eagerness to attack Walz’s 24-year honorable military service record and character is not too dissimilar in spirit to Nate Shelley’s personal attack at Ted Lasso at the finale of Season 2.

Vance exudes resentment at Walz for being in a similar station without following the “expected path” like he did. Vance is everything you imagine a hollow politician to be, and the fact that Walz isn’t seems to fuel the viciousness of Vance’s attacks. But, unlike a Nate Shelley in Season 3, there is no sign there will be a redemption arc for or apology from JD Vance.

Personally, I take a more Roy Kent view of JD Vance (metaphorically):

We move back to our Democratic side with Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris channels AFC Richmond’s owner Rebecca Welton (the multi-talented Hannah Waddingham) in most ways. She is the undeniable “bosslady” of this ticket and has led her underdog team to run a competitive (and hopefully winning) campaign against opponents who thought they were sailing to victory. Harris is a strong, confident, brilliant, and accomplished woman and, like Rebecca in the final episode, a loving stepparent. It is not difficult to imagine Harris having to address a misogynist in politics similar to Rebecca firing the old head coach of AFC Richmond in the pilot episode of “Ted Lasso.”

We conclude with the most surface comparison: Former president Donald Trump and Rupert Mannion. Both are fictional billionaires and serial adulterers. Both lose what they cherished most and mount an attempt to get it back (Trump’s 2024 campaign, Rupert with buying a fictional version of real Premier League team West Ham United). Both like to use their power and influence to get what they want and relish corrupting others (Trump with his entire Republican Party, Rupert with Nate). And though Harris’s reasons to oppose Donald Trump are very different from Rebecca’s regarding Rupert, she is very much underestimated. Rupert’s ego resulted in a humiliating defeat in Season 1 in one of the best scenes of the entire show.

It’s this underestimation and lack of curiosity that has not allowed the Trump campaign to pivot since President Joe Biden announced he wasn’t running for reelection.

Trump, Vance, and the entire Republican Party can’t shake off being seen as mean or weird because they fundamentally don’t understand why “Ted Lasso” was such a hit.

Which is why, if we give it our all, we can win in November. We just have to do one thing.

And vote, of course.

Want To Donate Just Once?

Follow Michael Mora on Bluesky and Threads. (If you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE)