User's avatar
Opposite of Oligarch's avatar
Opposite of Oligarch
4h

I now live in a world in which my eight year-old friend next door texts me to say she’s worried that ICE is nearby.

And they WERE two blocks away yesterday, but I didn’t tell her that. I was as anti-inflammatory as I know how to be, and reassured her that good people are mighty and that we will stop the hate. And then texted her parents to let them know she was worried.

This is not the world I want.

Chemical's avatar
Chemical
5h

“We’re going to reduce health care by a lot" is the kind of statement that had a Democrat said it, it would have been paraded about nonstop for weeks. *To this day* I can still remember "You didn't build that" from Obama, or "basket of deplorables" out of Hillary Clinton. But for Trump, it flies under the radar because it's probably doesn't even make the top 10 list of dumbass comments he made this week.

