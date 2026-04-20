Wonkette

Wonkette

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Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
31m

Jesus Christ. This reads like a college sophomore wrote it after reading Ayn Rand--- but only if said sophomore had only ever lived in a hermetically sealed basement, never experiencing anything of the world except through a computer screen. Never actually seen a sunset, listened to a piece of live music, comforted a dying or grieving friend, held a baby, traveled to someplace new where he didn't speak the language, hiked a national trail, had a conversation with a woman....the list goes on. Fucking scary. Too many people really need to touch grass more.

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MRK's avatar
MRK
24m

Ladies and gentlemen, this is why a liberal arts education matters. Half the entries of this numbered list have sentences that aren't even addressing the same goddamn point. To say nothing of the contradictions Marcie rightly pointed out between entries, the vague language that often says nothing, the unchallenged assumptions underlying the whole fascist enterprise, or the absurdity of making a list like this at all.

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