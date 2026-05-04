Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
17m

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/black-panther-kittens

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/59f53b71-ba9a-4860-a348-9a8f66f5569d

And for May the 4th, an extra link to some space photos, from the NASA 'nauts: https://eol.jsc.nasa.gov/

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
23m

“The notion that a radical is one who hates his country is naïve and usually idiotic. He is, more likely, one who likes his country more than the rest of us, and is thus more disturbed than the rest of us when he sees it debauched. He is not a bad citizen turning to crime; he is a good citizen driven to despair.” - H.L. Mencken

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